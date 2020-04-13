Planning for an Uncertain Future

Boca Chamber Member Update:

Boca Raton, FL (April 13, 2020) Colliers International is pleased to offer its advisory service as our way of helping people through the crisis.

Our biggest common challenge is to beat the health crisis, and we hope you and your family are well and safe in these uncertain times. Our health crisis has spawned a financial crisis that has not yet fully taken hold. To protect your family, you must also protect your business.

Businesses are grappling with their lease obligations in the face of the Covid-19 crisis. Paying a premium for virtually unused space for months on end is becoming a financial challenge, especially as business income diminishes. As a real estate advisory team, we have never seen challenges as we do today. However, because of our 30 years of experience dealing with crises of all kinds, we are highly qualified to help you figure out how to get through this situation when it comes to your real estate obligations and challenges, no matter how unique they may be.

We invite you to click on the link below, where we will schedule a complete review of your current situation, you can get immediate advice, and have a greater understanding where you want to take your business in the future.

We promise you greater clarity about the options available to you and can offer suggestions on possible rent relief strategies to sustain your business. Our new web-based meetings are highly effective and ensure the health and safety of all parties.

Schedule Private Conference Call Now

Feel free to reach out to us via e-mail or call should you have any questions.

Contact Information:

Bob A. Schneiderman, SIOR

Executive Managing Director

+1 561 353 3636

[email protected]

James Rowland

Senior Associate

+1 561 549 9455

[email protected]