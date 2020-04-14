Published On: Tue, Apr 14th, 2020

Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon Announces Extended Deadlines for Tax Payments and Driver License Renewals Due to Pandemic

Property Tax Deadline Extended to April 15, 2020 by Emergency Order

Emergency Waiver/Deviation #20-52-DOR-01, 2019 has provided for extension of the time to pay real estate property tax, tangible personal property tax and Installment Payment Plan payments due March 31st. Under the Order, payments shall be considered timely made if received by electronic payment or postmarked by April 15th, 2020.

These taxes will be deemed delinquent on April 16th, 2020.

Substantial penalties and fees apply.

Please note, this order does not waive penalties or fees for delinquent real estate property taxes from previous years.  Click here to learn more.

Extension for Driver Licenses and State ID Cards

Under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, an Emergency Order has been executed by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes providing: 

  • All Florida driver licenses and identification cards set to expire between March 16th, and April 15th, 2020 will be granted a 60-day extension beyond their current expiration date. 
  • All Florida driver licenses and identification cards set to expire between April 16th and April 30th, 2020 will be granted a 30-day extension beyond their current expiration date.
  • This order does not remove any stops or holds on a driver license.

Updates

All road test and driver license appointments scheduled through April 30, 2020, have been cancelled. Palm Beach County residents ONLY may reschedule their appointment for a later date.

Updates related to the Tax Collector’s offices will be posted on Twitter and Instagram (@TAXPBC).

Visit www.flgov.com to read all 2020 Florida Executive Orders.

Residents are reminded Online Services are available:

Pay Taxes

Renew Your Driver License or Registration Online

To Pay Your Taxes by Mail

Make payable to: Tax Collector Palm Beach County
P.O. Box 3715
West Palm Beach FL 33402-3715

To Find an Answer to a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Click here  

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

