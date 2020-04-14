Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon Announces Extended Deadlines for Tax Payments and Driver License Renewals Due to Pandemic

Property Tax Deadline Extended to April 15, 2020 by Emergency Order

Emergency Waiver/Deviation #20-52-DOR-01, 2019 has provided for extension of the time to pay real estate property tax, tangible personal property tax and Installment Payment Plan payments due March 31st. Under the Order, payments shall be considered timely made if received by electronic payment or postmarked by April 15th, 2020.

These taxes will be deemed delinquent on April 16th, 2020.

Substantial penalties and fees apply.

Please note, this order does not waive penalties or fees for delinquent real estate property taxes from previous years. Click here to learn more.

Extension for Driver Licenses and State ID Cards

Under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, an Emergency Order has been executed by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes providing:

All Florida driver licenses and identification cards set to expire between March 16th, and April 15th, 2020 will be granted a 60-day extension beyond their current expiration date.

All Florida driver licenses and identification cards set to expire between April 16th and April 30th, 2020 will be granted a 30-day extension beyond their current expiration date.

This order does not remove any stops or holds on a driver license.

Updates

All road test and driver license appointments scheduled through April 30, 2020, have been cancelled. Palm Beach County residents ONLY may reschedule their appointment for a later date.

Updates related to the Tax Collector’s offices will be posted on Twitter and Instagram (@TAXPBC).

Visit www.flgov.com to read all 2020 Florida Executive Orders.

Residents are reminded Online Services are available:

Pay Taxes

Renew Your Driver License or Registration Online

To Pay Your Taxes by Mail

Make payable to: Tax Collector Palm Beach County

P.O. Box 3715

West Palm Beach FL 33402-3715

To Find an Answer to a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Click here