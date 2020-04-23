Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon to Reopen Delray Beach Office April 27

Service will be limited to Palm Beach County residents with driver license appointments.

Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon today announced a critical first step toward reopening the agency’s offices. The Tax Collector’s Office at 501 South Congress Avenue in Delray Beach will reopen Monday, April 27th, 2020, for clients with driver license appointments only.

“In many cases people need a valid driver license as a condition of employment or to apply for financial assistance,” said Gannon. “This service is essential to helping the community and our economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Delray Beach office will operate with a reduced staff Monday through Friday from 8:15AM to 4:20PM. Only Palm Beach County residents with scheduled driver license appointments will be admitted into the office. Walk-in clients will not be admitted, and no other tax collector services will be provided.

“Clients must wear their own face mask or cloth face covering for service,” said Gannon. “We will also be working with security to ensure proper social distancing protocols are being followed.”

Clients with driver license appointments should note the following:

Clients will not be allowed to sit in the lobby to wait for their appointment. For this reason, clients are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

To avoid overcrowding, only the individual with the scheduled appointment will be admitted into the office. Clients are urged not to bring family members or friends to their appointment.

The agency will not supply face masks or hand sanitizer to the public. Clients must wear their own face covering and are strongly urged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

Contactless payment methods such Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are encouraged. A contactless payment is made by placing a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near the payment keypad, rather than swiping or inserting a card.

Gannon said the agency is taking additional steps to balance the safety of employees and clients including the installation of plexiglass barriers in all its service centers. Barriers have been designed and ordered, but due to high demand, the agency does not have a delivery date.

“The barriers are one more measure I am taking to protect the health of our employees and the public,” said Gannon. “As soon as we receive them, we will have them installed in every tax collector office.”

“I plan to reopen other tax collector offices over the next two weeks with limited in-person service,” added Gannon. “We will turn away clients whose transaction can be completed online or by mail. We must do everything we can limit exposure and stop the spread of illness in our community.”

For more information, clients may call the Tax Collector’s Office at 561-355-2264 Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Updates will be posted at www.pbctax.com [pbctax.com] and on Twitter and Instagram (@TAXPBC).