Palm Beach County Administrator Issues Executive Order 20-004 Urging Use of Facial Covers

Palm Beach County has released an Order, effective as of 12:01AM on MONDAY, urging people working in, patronizing, or otherwise physically present in grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, construction sites, public transit vehicles, vehicles for hire, and locations where social distancing measures are not possible to wear facial coverings as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, everyone who is physically present in a public place within Palm Beach County (incorporated and unincorporated areas) is strongly urged to wear facial coverings.

A facial covering includes any covering which snugly covers the nose and mouth, whether store bought or homemade mask, or clothing covering, including but not limited to, a scarf, bandana, handkerchief, cloth napkin or other similar cloth covering and which is secured in place.

Examples of compliant homemade facial coverings may be found on the CDC website at: CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

County Administrator Verdenia Baker stressed the importance of slowing the spread of COVID-10 by using facial covers: “Although the order begins early Monday, with the holidays being this weekend and families grocery shopping and getting together … everyone who needs to be closer than 6 feet [is urged to] wear face coverings immediately. The number of new cases is going down and the sooner we consistently slow the spread; the sooner life starts to get back to normal.”

People wearing facial coverings are advised to review the CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines regarding safely applying, removing, and cleaning facial coverings.

People wearing facial coverings are urged NOT to abandon Social Distancing!

People utilizing facial coverings are should not procure surgical masks or N95 rated masks, as those are critical PPE supplies for health care workers, law enforcement, fire-rescue, emergency management, or other people engaged in life and safety activities.