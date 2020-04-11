Published On: Sat, Apr 11th, 2020

Palm Beach County Administrator Issues Executive Order 20-004 Urging Use of Facial Covers

Palm Beach County has released an Order, effective as of 12:01AM on MONDAY, urging people working in, patronizing, or otherwise physically present in grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, construction sites, public transit vehicles, vehicles for hire, and locations where social distancing measures are not possible to wear facial coverings as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

In addition, everyone who is physically present in a public place within Palm Beach County (incorporated and unincorporated areas) is strongly urged to wear facial coverings.

A facial covering includes any covering which snugly covers the nose and mouth, whether store bought or homemade mask, or clothing covering, including but not limited to, a scarf, bandana, handkerchief, cloth napkin or other similar cloth covering and which is secured in place.  

Examples of compliant homemade facial coverings may be found on the CDC website at: CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.  

County Administrator Verdenia Baker stressed the importance of slowing the spread of COVID-10 by using facial covers: “Although the order begins early Monday, with the holidays being this weekend and families grocery shopping and getting together … everyone who needs to be closer than 6 feet [is urged to] wear face coverings immediately. The number of new cases is going down and the sooner we consistently slow the spread; the sooner life starts to get back to normal.”

People wearing facial coverings are advised to review the CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines regarding safely applying, removing, and cleaning facial coverings.

People wearing facial coverings are urged NOT to abandon Social Distancing!

People utilizing facial coverings are should not procure surgical masks or N95 rated masks, as those are critical PPE supplies for health care workers, law enforcement, fire-rescue, emergency management, or other people engaged in life and safety activities.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

