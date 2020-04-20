OPEN LETTER TO MY MAYOR

To Mayor Scott Singer, Boca Raton, Fl: Mr. Mayor, please fight this vile virus with some common sense.

Many of us confined to our oceanfront condos need to exercise daily to stay fit, which means we need to walk or jog on what is our front yard, our wide empty beach.

Our gyms and pools are closed. We’re confined to our apartments where many of us don’t have Peloton bikes or Nordic Tracks to spin ourselves silly.

For many of us condo dwellers, we have no place to exercise, but on our beach, but police keep chasing us, telling us the beach is closed and ordering us off the beach immediately.

My wife, Rita and I, are starting to feel like outlaws, like we’re Bonnie and Clyde when we sneak out for a short brisk walk along the shore.

Arrest those two brazen lawbreakers. How dare they walk on the beach when we’re at war!

Mayor, you can keep the public beach closed where people just congregate and lay together on blankets and chairs, but why not open the private beach in front of our condos for exercise so we can stay healthy and alive.

Maybe if we caught this coronavirus, we would be strong enough to fight it.

Thank you, Mayor. Want to race?