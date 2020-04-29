New Date for Live Like Jake Foundation 5K Run/Walk

Live Like Jake Foundation Announces New Date for 5K Run/Walk in Jupiter Sixth Annual Event Will Raise Awareness About Childhood Drowning Prevention

Boca Raton, FL – In light of the pandemic, Live Like Jake Foundation has rescheduled their annual 5K event for August 29th, 2020 in Abacoa Town Center, Jupiter, Florida. The sixth annual Live Like Jake 5K Run/Walk was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday May 9, 2020.

Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) is once again the event’s Life Saver Sponsor and the parents and younger siblings of Jake Morrison will honor his life by raising awareness for the prevention of childhood drowning.

The Walk will begin at 7:00 a.m. (registration opens at 6:00 a.m.) and will feature a timed 5K run, 5K walk, 1 mile memorial walk and kids fun run. In addition, attendees can visit the kids zone filled with activities for children of all ages.

“We are excited to once again host this event,” said Keri Morrison, executive director of the Foundation, and mother to Jake Morison. “Drowning prevention classes are something that literally cannot wait. We need to raise money, award scholarships, and help prepare children with water safety skills.”

Live Like Jake Foundation was created after the tragic drowning death of Jake Morrison at the age of 2 years, 10 months while on vacation. His parents, Keri and Roarke Morrison, created the Foundation to raise awareness for childhood drowning prevention. Live Like Jake provides self-rescue swim lesson scholarships for those who cannot afford them as well as emotional and financial assistance for families who have lost a loved one or have a child with critical care needs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drownings are a leading cause of injury death for young children ages 1 to 14, and three children die every day as a result of drowning. In 2019, the race had nearly 1,600 participants and over 80 sponsors. The Morrisons have two daughters: Julia, age 6, and Josie, age 4. Keri says both graduated from their ISR lessons and now swim like fish. They encourage all parents to get ISR lessons for their children as soon as possible.

Since the Foundation was created, more than 1,800 ISR self-rescue swim lesson scholarships have been awarded. “Without the support of our local community, this work would not be possible. Together, with multiple layers of safety and survival swim lessons, we can save lives,” continued Morrison.

If you go:

+ Where: Abacoa Town Center, 1260 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458

+ When: August 29, 2020

+ Schedule:

6:00 a.m. Race Day registration opens

7:00 a.m. Timed 5K Run and 5K Walk

7:45 a.m. Jake’s Mile – 1 mile memorial walk

8:15 a.m. FREE Kids Fun Run (100 yard dash with medals given out to all children)

8:30 a.m. Awards for 5K age group winners (Note: only 5K runners are chip-timed)

8 – 10:00 a.m. FREE Kids Zone

+ Registration: raceentry.com/live-like-jake-5k-runwalk/race-information



For more event details, visit livelikejake5k.com/event-details/. Sponsorships, “sleep in” donations, and team fundraising opportunities are available. For information about the event or the 501c3 foundation, please email Keri Morrison, founder of Live Like Jake Foundation, at [email protected] or call 561.441.7611. Donations may also be mailed directly to the foundation at P.O. Box 31652 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33420.

About The Live Like Jake Foundation

Committed to honoring the life and joy of Jake Roarke Morrison, our foundation’s mission is to raise awareness for drowning prevention and help other families who have lost a loved one or have a child with critical care needs. We achieve this by providing survival swim lesson scholarships to those who cannot afford them and also by providing financial assistance to those families who have lost a loved one or have a child with critical care needs. Visit livelikejake.com and facebook.com/livelikejake.