By: Robert Curry

Make the tough decisions, don’t bury your head in the sand! Because I worked in the turnaround industry, I learned that the primary reason why an owner hired me as a “turnaround specialist.” It was because he had a difficult time making the “tough” personnel decisions. Because I am an outside consultant, I have no problem making difficult decisions for the client. Usually, what causes the decision-making problem for the owner was the relationships he or she had with the poor performer. Owners consistently make excuses for the poor performer or bury his head in the sand and ignore the problem. As we all know, this does not solve the problem; it creates more problems for the company.

This bad decision-making practice causes the rest of the employees to be aware of the owner accepting the weak performance of that individual. Therefore, their attitude changes to: “If the owner allows Joe’s poor performance, why should I work so hard?”

