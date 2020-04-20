Published On: Sun, Apr 19th, 2020

Make the Tough Decisions, Don’t Bury Your Head in the Sand!

By: Robert Curry

Make the tough decisions, don’t bury your head in the sand! Because I worked in the turnaround industry, I learned that the primary reason why an owner hired me as a “turnaround specialist.” It was because he had a difficult time making the “tough” personnel decisions. Because I am an outside consultant, I have no problem making difficult decisions for the client. Usually, what causes the decision-making problem for the owner was the relationships he or she had with the poor performer. Owners consistently make excuses for the poor performer or bury his head in the sand and ignore the problem. As we all know, this does not solve the problem; it creates more problems for the company.

This bad decision-making practice causes the rest of the employees to be aware of the owner accepting the weak performance of that individual. Therefore, their attitude changes to: “If the owner allows Joe’s poor performance, why should I work so hard?”

My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

I have recently published two books about turnarounds: “From Red to Black – A Business Turnaround” and “The Turnaround.” Both books are true stories about turnarounds of real companies that I have turned around during my career. In both books, I have shared all my Profit Improvement Recommendations (“PIR’s”). PIR’s helped to grow sales, reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and most importantly, strengthen the management teams.

About the Author

- Robert Curry is an author, seasoned business coach, and successful turnaround specialist. Earlier in his career, he served as President and CEO of three different companies, the largest with annual sales of more than $1 billion dollars - all which experienced successful turnarounds under his management. In the late 1990s, he started his turnaround consulting firm, and for the past twenty years, he has turned around more than seventy distressed companies in many different industries helping each to establish a strong management team and become profitable. He has published two books: "From Red to Black" and "The Turnaround." He resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with his wife, Esther.

