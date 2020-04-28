Lynn University’s 17th annual fashion show, Reclaim the Runway, goes virtual

Students in the College of Business and Management’s fashion and retail management program hit the runway each spring to put on a professional show. They work tirelessly throughout the semester to design the event, from each look to marketing that drives attendance. Despite interruptions in their coursework and in-person event, Lynn University faculty and students remained determined: The show must go on.

“Our annual show was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the students are adamant to show their work virtually,” said Andrew Burnstine, associate professor in the College of Business and Management. “For graduating seniors, it’s especially important that they can show future employers and companies their experience and resilience.”

Bringing the future of fashion to life

Over the past months, Burnstine invited designers from Brazil, California, Canada, China and other countries to speak in his class and support students’ projects.

Students will deliver five- to eight-minute presentations on sustainable fashion for their assigned designer’s collection. Projects will incorporate creative elements, such as iMovie, Canva, Adobe Spark, HoloMe and Flipboard virtual magazine.

For example, California designer Camille Wood partnered with Ariana Maher, class of 2020, to provide clothing to model. Maher and Wood both will use green screens and HoloMe’s augmented reality technology to stage the show with music, props, accessories and other creative elements. Maher will also show an edited video interview with the designer to introduce her project.

Behind the scenes

Burnstine’s passion for the fashion industry and his students’ success helped inspire how he transitioned his class to a 100% remote learning model so quickly.

“We are trying to create something that feels real and informative. This is probably the closest an audience will get to see a professionally styled fashion show for quite a while. And, as far as I know, no school in America is doing anything like this!”

Students will present final projects individually over five class sessions, beginning April 29