Lynn University Professors respond to requests for expanded summer course options

Lynn University today announced an expansion of its Summer Undergraduate Day offerings. Academic Affairs added 26 courses to its already-robust roster. Among the additions are six language, culture and career courses, traditionally reserved for the university’s January Term (J-Term). The addition of these courses allows students to complete required coursework now and enjoy several weeks of Winter Break, later.

The move comes as government and public health officials continue to issue guidance that requires campus to remain closed.

“Our professors remain steadfast in their commitment to helping students succeed,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Katrina Carter-Tellison. “We know it takes time to establish a routine, and that once it’s formed, it’s easier to continue that routine than to pause and restart. Our hope is that by expanding our offerings this summer, we will help students build on the momentum they’ve already established with their online lessons and use these courses to get ahead in their degree programs.”

In mid-March Lynn’s iPad-powered program—in addition to its nearly 20 years of experience delivering online curriculum—helped the university quickly transition to an entirely remote learning environment, complete with online student services.

Emphasizing the importance of academic success, in early April, Academic Affairs announced it would give students the option to take their Spring 2020 courses for a traditional A–F letter grade or a Pass/No pass mark. This option is extended to also include summer courses.

“Since transferring all courses to online instruction, Lynn students have impressed professors with their dedication to staying on track,” added Carter-Tellison. “In return, professors worked hard to offer more courses that can help students maintain that focus.”

The new summer courses cover a variety of topics. Timely courses include The Quarantine Chronicles: Vlogging as Experimental Documentary Filmmaking and Public Relations in a Virtual World. Traditional topics include Leading with Impact, Game Theory, Painting and Social Psychology. J-Term summer options include Tradition and Culture of Portugal; Cinema Français: French Culture Through Film; Italian: Language and Culture of Italy; Professional Communication Skills; Staying Motivated and Follow your Passions, and more.

Summer Undergraduate Day courses run from May 11 to June 5 (four weeks). For more information or to register, students can contact their academic advisers.