Lynn community creates Postcards for Humanity

Now more than ever, there’s a need for compassion and kindness across the globe. That’s what inspired Lynn University faculty to create “Postcards for Humanity,” a new initiative that sends digital messages of encouragement and love to those who may need them most.

Sanne Unger, associate professor, worked with fellow faculty members to develop the concept. “We were inspired by stories of Lynn alumni helping out during the ongoing health crisis. Because Lynn students are empathetic, creative and talented, sending homemade e-cards to brighten someone’s day is a wonderful way to have a positive impact.”

Lynn created a digital postcard template that reads “You are loved,” with a space for students to write inspirational messages of hope and support using their iPad and Apple Pencil. Faculty will collect the postcards and send them to partner organizations.

“This is an extension of Lynn’s ongoing effort to incorporate social impact into all aspects of learning,” said Assistant Professor Antonella Regueiro. “Our goal is to reach at-risk and underserved populations who may feel isolated during COVID-19 social distancing.”

In April, Best Foot Forward will distribute 250 digital postcards to foster children in its K–College Academic Support Program.

Best Foot Forward emphasizes the role education plays in ensuring a foster child’s successful future. The organization currently serves students from elementary school through college, and provides educational planning, monitoring and coaching on a one-on-one consistent basis.

“Partnerships with local schools and businesses are critical to our growth and success,” said Donna Biase, co-founder of Best Foot Forward. “Receiving caring messages from Lynn students will help our children have positive experiences, promote opportunities to learn empathy and compassion, and maintain important connections to others during this difficult time. Projects like this truly make a difference.”

Lynn will extend the program in May to produce messages for residents in Brighton Gardens, a senior living community in Boca Raton.

Download the postcard, write your message and send it to [email protected]. Be sure to note which organization your message is intended for in the subject line.