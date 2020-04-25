Lunch for 30 Firefighters! ,, Turning Caring into Doing .. FarmTastic Friday!

Here is a positive news story from three Palm Beach County State Farm agents that continue to turn CARING into DOING!

West Palm Beach, FL – State Farm agents Lindsay Mesches, Kelly Hagar and Sarah MClendon are teaming up with Jay’s Pizza on Friday, April 24 to provide hot lunches with THANK YOU notes to 30 West Palm Beach firefighters. These hardworking first responders will be enjoying 10 delicious pizzas, salads and lots of tender loving care!

Last week, these same 3 State Farm agents delivered lunch and free restaurant gift cards to 18 fireman in Jupiter. The prior week – lunch, gift cards and personalized thank you notes to hospital staff. For the past 3 weeks, State Farm agents Lindsay Mesches, Kelly Hagar and Sarah MClendon have committed to doing “FarmTastic Friday’s”! They are showing their gratitude to first responders in their communities every Friday, until the end of this year! Lindsay, Kelly, and Sarah are not also helping their State Farm customers during these difficult times, they are also giving back to their communities.