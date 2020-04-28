Local Church Donates 500 Bags of Supplies to Local Nonprofits

A local community church in Boca Raton is doing its part in helping those affected by COVID-19.

Boca Raton Community Church, located at 470 NW 4th Avenue, has donated 500 bags of supplies to local nonprofits.

The items such as toilet paper, paper towels, tide pods, baby supplies, shampoo, napkins, batteries, and dish soap were donated to Boca Raton Community Church by Food for the Poor, and Matthew 25 Ministries, who donated 41 pallets worth of material.

“We’ve been blessed with this donation,” said Clay Hecocks, the worship Pastor at Boca Community who is also spearheading this initiative. “We want to share in our abundance and give people in our community hope.”

A few of the organizations that have received donations include, 4Kids, St. Gregory’s Episcopal, Islamic Center of Boca Raton, CityHouse Delray Beach, First Care, and Boca Helping Hands.

“Our goal in creating these bags of supplies is to share the love of Jesus,” added Hecocks. “We hope to encourage other people in the community to help make a difference during this crisis.”

“Donating these bags to the people and organizations in our community is about more than supplies,” added Haley Baughman, Director of BocaKids and Merge (the church’s K-5th Grade ministry). “We want people to know that they are loved and supported. Our church is committed to caring for those in this city and those that live in the south Florida region.”

Boca Raton Community Church’s vision is to pursue God, build community, and engage the world.

The church does this by being Christ-centered, creating authentic community, and having whole-life generosity.

During this pandemic, the church is “rowing toward the crisis” by taking action to help those in the community while spreading the love and hope of Jesus Christ.