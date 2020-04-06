Local Businesses Work Together to Donate 1,800 Meals to Local Heroes

During these rapidly changing times, first responders, medical professionals and public safety personnel have been working tirelessly to protect our communities.





Knowing these professionals are working long hours with limited food available, Firehouse Subs Boca Raton Franchisees Gayle and Allan Lampert partnered with Twinlab Corp, a publicly traded company headquartered in Boca Raton, to feed local healthcare workers across South Florida and in Long Island, NY, where Twinlab also has an office. Through this partnership, they’re providing 60 meals a day for 30 days to healthcare workers at local hospitals and medical centers in South Florida, including the Delray Beach Medical Center, Coral Spring Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center. In total, they will donate about 1,800 meals.



Ryan Zackon, Vice President of Twinlab Corp, developed a funds matching program to allow his employees across the country to offer a one-time payroll deduction as a donation to purchase food and it grew from there. In six days, they raised more than $40,000 through employee donations and community outreach to cover the cost of these meals. Twinlab is also buying $5,000 worth of Firehouse Subs gift cards to hand out to ER/ICU staff at Boca Regional Hospital who don’t have time to eat during their busy shifts.