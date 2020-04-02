List of Open Businesses. City of Boca Raton – Office of Economic Development.

Jess Del Vecchio - In April 2015, Jessica Del Vecchio joined the City of Boca Raton as its first economic development manager and was tasked with leading the newly established Economic Development Division. Since its inception, the Office of Economic Development has successfully facilitated over a dozen corporate relocation and expansion projects; including one of the largest deals in Palm Beach County, which committed to creating 838 new jobs in Boca Raton. Prior to accepting the role, Jess spent 15 years in the finance industry. Attaining FINRA Series 3, 7, 63, 65 and Florida’s Life, Health and Variable Annuity licenses, she spent 8 years at Smith Barney and 7 years at Haar Capital, both based in Boca Raton. Del Vecchio has lived in Boca since 1991 and attended Lynn University. Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and an MBA in Finance, Jessica proudly spoke at her graduation ceremony. The Office of Economic Development is ready to assist in any and all corporate relocation and expansion needs and may be reached at [email protected]