List of Open Businesses. City of Boca Raton – Office of Economic Development.
We asked, you answered. We’re working to compile a list of all open essential local businesses. Our goal is to provide a business resource guide so we can support one another during these very challenging times. We put the ask out on social media and heard from about 150 businesses – all are listed below. If we missed your business or you missed our post, please let us know. We’ll be updating this list at the end of each business day, starting tomorrow. You can reach us at [email protected] #WeAreBocaRaton
- 620 Subs
- www.620subssalads.com
- (561) 620-7827
- Adventure Vault Escape Room
- www.adventure-vault.com
- Limited spots and private bookings only
- Ahtziri Mexican Grill
- www.ahtzirimexicangrill.com
- (561) 717-6763
- Carryout
- Al Najim Bakery & Restaurant
- www.al-najim.com
- (561) 465-3747
- Carryout
- Another Broken Egg
- www.anotherbrokenegg.com
- (561) 405-6940
- Carryout
- Apple Pet Grooming
- www.applepetgrooming.com
- 561-699-9407
- Mobile pet grooming
- Argen Grill
- www.argengrillfl.com
- (954) 573-702
- Argentinian Grill
- www.argentiniangrill.com
- (561) 717-8075
- Carryout
- Artistic Elements
- www.artisticelements.net
- 561-750-1554
- Free remote interior design consultations
- Bagelworks
- www.bagelworks.com
- (561) 852-8992
- Curbside pick-up & 3rd party delivery
- Baha Café Dos
- www.bahacafedeerfield.com
- 954-596-1305
- Baja Cantina
- www.bajacantinaboca.com
- 561-419-8118
- Carryout
- Basilic Vietnamese Grill
- www.facebook.com/Basilic-Vietnamese-Grill-Boca-Raton-804208912970029/
- 561-409-4964
- Carryout
- Beehive Kitchen
- www.beehive-kitchen.com
- 561-341-0496
- Carryout
- Biergarten
- www.biergartenboca.com
- 561-289-5093
- Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery
- Big City Pizza
- www.bigcitypizza.com
- 561-997-5656
- Carryout, delivery
- Blaze Pizza
- www.blazepizza.com
- 561-571-4477
- Carryout, curbside pickup, delivery
- Boca Auto Service
- 303 NW 1st Avenue, Boca Raton
- 561-750-2200
- Service for all of your automotive needs
- Boca Bagel Bar
- www.bocabagelbar.com
- 561-416-2900
- Carryout
- Boca Color Graphics
- www.BocaColorGraphics.com
- 561-391-2229
- Printing, promotional products, signage, etc.
- Boca Lake Realty
- www.bocalakerealty.com
- 561-501-1581
- Showings through FaceTime messenger video or a walkthrough video
- Boca Sunstate Pest Control
- www.bocasunstatepestcontrol.com
- 561-368-9979
- Boca Skewers
- www.bocaskewers.com
- 561-347-9961
- Carryout
- Boca’s Best European & Domestic Auto Repair
- www.bocasbestauto.com
- 561-391-0520
- Boca’s Handy Helpers
- www.facebook.com/Bocashandyhelpers/
- 561-843-1506
- Open for tile installation and painting
- Bonjour Vietnam
- www.eastbonjourvietnam.com
- 404-578-7720
- Carryout
- Brusco’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzaria Deerfield Beach
- www.bruscositalianrestaurant.com
- 954-428-2676
- Delivery
- Burger IM Deerfield Beach
- www.burgerim.com
- 754-227-7845
- C2A Studio
- www.c2a.studio
- 561-866-4407
- Laser scan and draft floor plans, 3d models
- Cannoli Kitchen
- www.cannolikitchen.com
- 561-405-0007
- Carryout
- Casa D’Angelo Ristorante
- www.casa-d-angelo.com
- 561-996-1234
- Carryout
- Celebrity Cleaners
- www.celebritycleaners.net
- 561-419-8628
- Chef Dee’s
- www.facebook.com/ChefDees
- 954-582-4444
- Carryout
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- www.chipotle.com
- 561-206-0830
- Carryout
- Cinnaholic
- www.cinnaholic.com
- 561-617-7277
- Carryout
- Cornwall Security Group
- www.cornwallsecuritygroup.com
- 954-702-1182
- Crazy Uncle Mike’s
- www.crazyunclemikes.com
- 561-931-2889
- Carryout, curbside pick-up, 3rd party delivery
- Cuban Café
- www.cubancafe.com
- 561-708-8860
- Carryout
- Dominic’s Pizza
- www.dominicpizzapasta.com
- 561-487-3186
- Carryout
- Domus
- www.domusboca.com
- 561-419-8787
- Carryout
- Dorsia Restaurant
- www.dorsiarestaurant.com
- 561-961-4156
- Takeout, free local delivery
- Downtown Grill
- www.facebook.com/Downtown-Grille-114046925602871/
- 561-419-8289
- Carryout
- Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant
- www.dutchpostrestaurants.com
- 954-583-4657
- Carryout
- East Side Café
- www.theeastsidecafe.com
- 561-617-1500
- Carryout, outside seating, 3rd party delivery
- Ellen Sherman, PhD
- www.counselingresource.com
- 561-361-0670
- Online therapy and counseling
- Farmer’s Table
- www.dinefarmerstable.com
- 561-417-5836
- Carryout
- Firehouse Subs
- www.firehousesubs.com
- 561-245-8219
- Carryout
- Fit Foodz Café
- www.fitfoodzcafe.com
- Curbside pickup, no-contact delivery
- Fresh Meal Plan
- www.freshmealplan.com
- 561-330-4345
- Carryout
- Fro-Yo Frenzy
- www.facebook.com/froyofrenzy.com
- 561-417-8008
- Carryout, curbside delivery
- Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen
- www.farmhousekitchenboca.com
- 561-826-2625
- Carryout
- Giano Gelato & Caffe
- www.bocacentercom/dining/giano-gelato
- 561-750-2009
- Carryout
- Giovanni’s Pizza
- www.giovannispizzabocaraton.com
- 561-826-1822
- Carryout
- Hibachi Nitro Ice Cream
- www.hibachinitroicecream.com
- 561-717-4722
- Carryout
- HIP Real Estate
- www.hiprealty.com
- 954-675-2156
- Service for all of your real estate needs
- Hoffman’s
- www.hoffmans.com
- 561-750-0021
- Carryout
- I Heart Mac N Cheese
- www.iheartmacandcheese.com
- 561-405-6187
- Carryout
- Ichiban Sushi and Thai
- www.ichiban-sushi-and-thai.business.site
- 561-235-5364
- Carryout
- J & J Fresh Kitchen
- www.freshkitchen.com
- 561-852-2230
- Carryout
- Jimmy C’s Italian Deli and Market
- www.jimmycdeli.com
- 561-405-6164
- Carryout
- Johnny Detailing Ceramic Pro
- www.johnydetailing.com
- 561-516-0505
- Johnson, Ritchey & Feldman, P.A.
- www.jrflawfirm.com
- 561-392-4400
- Juiceberry Deerfield
- www.fuiceberryfan.com
- 954-573-7670
- Carryout
- Just Salad
- www.justsalad.com
- 866-673-3757
- Carryout
- Kanpai
- www.facebook.com/kanpaiboca/
- 561-361-8688
- Carryout
- Kapow Noodle Bar
- www.kapownoodlebar.com
- 561-347-7322
- Carryout, delivery
- Kekoa Poke
- www.eatkekoa.com
- 561-218-4523
- Carryout
- Kitchenette Fresh & Fast
- www.facebook.com/ktchntt/
- 561-334-2444
- Carryout
- La Brasa Coconut Creek
- www.labrasarotisserie.com
- 954-725-7783
- Carryout
- La Villa Bakery
- www.lavillabakery.com
- 954-292-8150
- Carryout
- La Villetta Ristorante
- ww.lavillettaboca.com
- 561-362-8403
- Carryout
- Le Bon Gout Restaurant
- 561-292-3113
- Carryout
- Le Sorelle Restaurant
- www.lesorellerestaurantmenu.com
- 954-551-4587
- Lila’s Restaurant and Grill
- www.lilasrestaurantandgrill.com
- 305-845-6632
- Carryout
- Little Brazil
- www.littlebrazilfl.com
- 561-617-1102
- Carryout
- Little Caesars
- www.littlecaesars.com
- 561-488-3919
- Carryout
- Living Green Café
- www.livinggreenfreshmarket.com
- 561-245-7833
- Carryout
- Luff’s Fish House
- www.luffsfishhouse.com
- 561-609-2660
- Carryout
- Luxury Alliance Team – KW Realty
- www.LuxuryAllianceTeam.com
- 954-993-3573
- M&M Thai
- www.mandmthai.restaurantsnapshot.com
- 561-826-7749
- Carryout
- Mama’s Kitchen Florida
- 561-808-5033
- Carryout
- Manhattan Joe’s Pizzeria East
- www.manhattanjoespizzeria.com
- 561-931-2959
- Carryout
- Marlee’s Bistro & Cupcakery
- www.bakedbymarlee.com
- 561-367-3959
- Open for pre-orders only – specialty cakes, cupcakes and desserts
- Massey Services Pest Prevention
- www.masseyservices.com
- 954-543-6023
- Mediterranean Kebab House Boca
- www.facebook.com/kebobhouseboca/
- 561-419-7821
- Carryout
- Munchiez
- www.munchiez420.com
- 561-395-0833
- Carryout
- Munchy’s Pizzeria
- www.facebook.com/munchyspizzeria/
- 561-989-8870
- Carryout
- Nino’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza
- www.ninosofboca.com
- 561-392-9075
- Curbside carryout, delivery
- Nori Thai Ramen
- www.noriboca.com
- 954-918-7642
- Carryout
- NuPoint Commercial Finance
- www.nupointcf.com
- 888-NPLOAN3
- Assisting small business
- O’Brian’s Irish Pub
- www.obrianspub.com
- 561-338-7565
- Carryout
- Oceans234 – Grocery Delivery
- www.Oceans234.com
- Curbside pickup, delivery
- Optimal Chemistree
- www.optimalchemistree.com
- 561-210-7331
- Open and selling hand sanitizer to essential businesses & individuals
- Osha Authentic Thai and Sushi Bar
- www.oshabocaraton.com
- 561-405-6455
- Carryout
- OZ Carpet & Tile Cleaning
- www.facebook.com/oz.carpet.cleaning/
- 561-542-3521
- Palm Beach Bagel
- www.palmbeachbagel.net
- 561-998-8868
- Take-out, curbside
- Panera Bread
- www.panerabread.com
- 561-826-9380
- Carryout
- Paolo’s Beachside Pizza & Subs
- www.beachsidepizzeria.com
- 561-409-3126
- Carryout
- Pat’s Wine Bar & Grill
- www.patswinebar.com
- 561-430-5352
- Carryout
- P.F. Chang’s
- www.pfchangs.com
- 561-393-3722
- Carry out, delivery, curbside and catering orders
- Phat Boy Sushi & Kitchen
- www.phatboysuchi.com
- 754-227-5489
- Carryout
- Pickle Barrel Deli and Delicatessen
- www.pickelbarrelfl.com
- 954-427-0650
- Carryout
- Pizza District
- www.pizzadistrict.com
- 561-961-4163
- Poke Jay
- www.facebookcom/Poke-Jay-325881391377520/
- 561-409-4283
- Carryout
- Procreative
- www.procreative.com
- Business marketing solutions
- P & S Distributor
- www.poolsandsurfaces.com
- 561-672-7590
- Open by appointment or virtual appointments – materials for a pool/patio construction or renovation – tiles, coping, travertine, etc.
- Prestige Aesthetics Clinic
- www.pacboca.com
- 561-235-7300
- Hormone replacement telemedicine for patients who need hormones to sustain their health.
- Ramen Lab Eatery
- www.ramenlabeater.com
- 561-750-4668
- Carryout
- Rancheritos de Boca
- www.rancheritosdeboca.com
- 561-465-5170
- Carryout
- Rebel House
- www.rebelhouseboca.com
- 561-353-5888
- Curbside carryout, delivery
- Renzo’s Cafe & Pizzeria
- www.renzoscafepizzeria.com
- 561-997-8466
- Carryout
- Ricarena Latin Grill
- www.ricarenalatingrill.com
- 561-361-2790
- Carryout
- RIVA Motorsports
- www.rivasuperstore.com
- 954-785-4820
- Curbside parts & accessories pickup
- Rocket Mortgage
- www.rocketmortgage.com
- Rome Aire Services, Inc.
- www.romeaire.com
- 561-258-9488 or 561-482-7495
- Air conditioning & pool service/repair
- Sanborn Cafe Boca
- www.sanborncafe.net
- 561-571-6600
- Carryout
- Sapori
- www.ristorantesapori.com
- 561-367-9779
- Carryout
- Saquella Café Boca
- www.saquellacafe.com
- 561-338-8840
- Carryout
- Showcase Wood Floors
- www.showcasewoodfloors.com
- 954-417-5317
- Smoothie King
- www.smoothieking.com
- 954-584-5161
- Carryout
- Souvlaki Fresh
- www.souvlakifresh.com
- 561-395-1906
- Carryout
- Stallone’s Italian Kitchen
- www.stallones.com
- 561-483-0009
- Curbside takeout, delivery
- Stashbox BBQ
- www.facebook.com/StashBoxBBQ/
- 954-687-8884
- Carryout, delivery
- Sultan’s
- www.facebook.com/sultansboca/
- 561-464-2424
- Carryout
- Sunshine Dry Cleaning
- 561-900-4969
- The Gardens Shopping Center – Palmetto & Powerline Rd.
- No-contact pick-up, delivery
- Sushi Jessie
- www.facebook.com/sushijessie123/
- 561-826-7394
- Carryout
- Swift-pix
- www.swift-pix.com
- 305-922-6989
- Real estate photography services
- Tap 42
- www.tap42.com
- 561-235-5819
- Carryout, delivery
- Techno-Aid Computer Service
- www.techno-aid.net
- 561-393-7373
- Remote service is available – Computer service, installations, repairs.
- The Capital Grill
- www.thecapitalgrill.com
- 561-368-1077
- Curbside carryout, delivery
- The Duck Tavern
- www.theducktavern.com
- 561-998-8288
- Carryout
- The Modern Rose Deerfield Beach
- www.themodernrose.org
- 954-405-8448
- Carryout
- The Nak-Kava Bar
- www.nakavabar.com
- 561-756-2569
- Carryout
- The Silver Logic
- www.tsl.io
- 561-568-2366
- Technology company based in business collaboration and solutions
- Tin Muffin Café
- www.facebook.com/The-Tin-Muffin-Cafe-111571918882904/
- 561-392-9446
- Carryout
- Tom Sawyer Restaurant
- www.tomsawyerrestaurant.com
- 561-717-8153
- Carryout
- Tomasso’s Pizza and Subs
- www.tomassos-pizza.com
- 561-392-8985
- Curbside & contact-free delivery
- Trattoria Nonna
- www.trattorianonnaboca.com
- 561-347-2344
- Carryout
- Trattoria Romana
- www.trattoriaromanabocaraton.com
- 561-393-6715
- Carryout
- True Restaurant – A Maryland Bistro
- www.truebocaraton.com
- 561-334-2144
- Carryout
- Tucci’s Fire N Coal Pizza
- www.tuccispizza.com
- 561-620-2930
- Curbside carryout, delivery
- Twenty Twenty Grille
- www.twentytwentygrill.com
- 561-990-7969
- Carryout
- Velocity Jets
- www.velocityjets.com
- 866-575-5387
- Jet card worldwide aircraft charter & empty leg flights
- Vespri Siciliani
- www.vesprisiciliani.com
- 561-430-5510
- Carryout
- Vino Wine Bar
- www.vinowinebarboca.com
- 561-869-0030
- Carryout
- Warike Peruvian Bistro
- www.warikeboca.com
- 561-465-5922
- Carryout
- Yakitori Sake House
- www.yakitoriboca.com
- 561-906-6888
- Carryout