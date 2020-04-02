Published On: Thu, Apr 2nd, 2020

List of Open Businesses. City of Boca Raton – Office of Economic Development.

We asked, you answered. We’re working to compile a list of all open essential local businesses. Our goal is to provide a business resource guide so we can support one another during these very challenging times. We put the ask out on social media and heard from about 150 businesses – all are listed below. If we missed your business or you missed our post, please let us know. We’ll be updating this list at the end of each business day, starting tomorrow. You can reach us at [email protected] #WeAreBocaRaton

This list was updated 4/2/20 at 12:00 p.m. If you’re an essential business owner and would like your business to be added to this list, please reach out to us at [email protected]
  • Boca Auto Service
  • 303 NW 1st Avenue, Boca Raton
  • 561-750-2200
  • Service for all of your automotive needs
  • Boca Lake Realty
  • www.bocalakerealty.com
  • 561-501-1581
  • Showings through FaceTime messenger video or a walkthrough video

  • C2A Studio
  • www.c2a.studio
  • 561-866-4407
  • Laser scan and draft floor plans, 3d models
  • HIP Real Estate
  • www.hiprealty.com
  • 954-675-2156
  • Service for all of your real estate needs
  • Le Bon Gout Restaurant
  • 561-292-3113
  • Carryout
  • Mama’s Kitchen Florida
  • 561-808-5033
  • Carryout
  • Marlee’s Bistro & Cupcakery
  • www.bakedbymarlee.com
  • 561-367-3959
  • Open for pre-orders only – specialty cakes, cupcakes and desserts
  • P.F. Chang’s
  • www.pfchangs.com
  • 561-393-3722
  • Carry out, delivery, curbside and catering orders
  • P & S Distributor
  • www.poolsandsurfaces.com
  • 561-672-7590
  • Open by appointment or virtual appointments – materials for a pool/patio construction or renovation – tiles, coping, travertine, etc.

  • Prestige Aesthetics Clinic
  • www.pacboca.com
  • 561-235-7300
  • Hormone replacement telemedicine for patients who need hormones to sustain their health.
  • Rome Aire Services, Inc.
  • www.romeaire.com
  • 561-258-9488 or 561-482-7495
  • Air conditioning & pool service/repair
  • Sunshine Dry Cleaning
  • 561-900-4969
  • The Gardens Shopping Center – Palmetto & Powerline Rd.
  • No-contact pick-up, delivery
  • Techno-Aid Computer Service
  • www.techno-aid.net
  • 561-393-7373
  • Remote service is available – Computer service, installations, repairs.
  • The Silver Logic
  • www.tsl.io
  • 561-568-2366
  • Technology company based in business collaboration and solutions
  • Velocity Jets
  • www.velocityjets.com
  • 866-575-5387
  • Jet card worldwide aircraft charter & empty leg flights
