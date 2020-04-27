Letter from the Publisher

Dear Boca Raton community,

During these difficult times, The Boca Raton Tribune is working hard to be more than a regular newspaper, we are always on your side. We continue to publish the news imperative to the residents of our community, and we are here to help our community in any way possible.

We are here for you, and we have heard of many residents who are unhappy and not sure how to get help for the small business. That is why today, we have officially launched a workforce that will connect business professionals with local business owners to help them apply for federal and state small business loans.

If you are a CPA, accountant, or tax professional and would like to join our workforce to help small businesses owners during these times, please fill out this form and we will be in contact: https://forms.gle/B3P9uGEZaUxjGcwJ7

If you are a small business owner, we will make an announcement of when the workforce is ready to assist you with all your small business loan needs.

We are so glad that many businesses have taken the initiative and sent us their information so we can post what they are doing during these times in our COVID-19 Business Updates.

Because of the amount of emails of support we have received, we have created a faster way for you to send us your business information.

We want to be able to help in any way we can. We want to post all the information about what your business is doing right now. Are you open, or closed? Do you have new hours? Are you offering specials? We want to share it all online for free! Please Fill out this simple form with basic info and we will get it up for our readers to see as soon as possible: https://bit.ly/355eupA

The Boca Raton Tribune app has been a huge success. Many people have already taken advantage of downloading the app and keeping up with the latest news from Boca Raton and surrounding areas.

The biggest feature of our new app is not just that you can read the news, but that you can make the news yourself! Do you have insight on a local news story? Become a reporter and send us a photo or video along with a description on the event or incident for a chance to have your story published. To do this, simply go to the iReport tab on the app. This feature allows users to embrace a more active voice in their community and inform others on what is going on in their area before anyone else.

If you have not been able to check out the app yet, please head over to the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app today.

This virus has placed much of our community under a great amount of stress, from mental, emotional, physical, and professional. Our newsroom staff is no different, however, they remain committed to our ethos of being your closest neighbor and thus continuing to provide readers with help, knowledge, and understanding through this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Douglas Heizer

Publisher