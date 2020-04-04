Lake Worth Food Not Bombs COVID-19 Plan

Lake Worth, FL – Lake Worth Food Not Bombs continues to be operational and is committed to stand in solidarity with those in need, especially in times of the pandemic.



Lake Worth has a large homeless population and an immigrant population (including undocumented folks). People have lost work, unable to find resources to meet their day to day needs like food, housing, healthcare, etc.,



We are initiating a daily food distribution action for the next month. This would be an “On-Demand food delivery system” for Palm Beach County, where we cook a variety of food on a daily basis and deliver to people who request food either for lunch or dinner. We shall have a weekly menu list which shall be published in our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/fnblw/



We have set up a Google voice hotline (561) 320-3277 for people to call for food requests.



We are trying our best to utilize the food that we can collect from our communities free of charge. We are also trying to improvise with recipes based on throw-away food. However, we could always use more food. We are seeking the help of the community and asking for donations. People who have food items to donate could call us on the hotline number. If the donations are left outside people’s homes, we would be glad to pick them up. Alternatively, we can also provide a location in Lake Worth to drop off donations.



At this moment, we condemn the anti-sanctuary state legislation that was passed last year. It counters many undocumented people from coming forward to request government assistance or seek help from government agencies.



We are closely monitoring the hate crime vandalism attacks on the Guatemalan Mayan center and Left of Center and we stand in solidarity with these organizations.



We also stand in solidarity with Friends of Miami-Dade Detainees, Florida Immigrant Coalition, New Florida Majority, Coalition of Immokalee Workers in their actions in support of the oppressed communities in South Florida.