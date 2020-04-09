By: Robert Curry

Always keep your inventory balance as low as possible but not to the point that it causes inefficiencies in production. A client of mine in Florida manufactures and installs hurricane shutters to commercial and residential properties. The company’s annual sales when I started the turnaround was $2 million. The company had approximately $650,000 in inventory in the warehouse which was about $500,000 too much.

There is nothing good that happens to a company with overstocked inventory. The stock gets lost, stolen, damaged and depreciates. The more overstocked inventory, the less the chance that the company will ever be profitable.

Aluminum is the raw materials to manufacture hurricane shutters. The distributor that could deliver the raw materials to my client within 24 hours of him ordering the product. There was no reason for the company to be warehousing any raw materials to manufacture hurricane shutters.

One of my first tasks, when I started the turnaround, was to reduce the inventory balance. I met with the distributor to negotiate terms for them to come to pick up the entire amount of the excess inventory. We were able to return over $450,000. Within the two months, my client’s average cash balance in the bank account went from $50,000 to $500,000.

Keep Inventory Low – Money in the bank is always better than excess inventory in the warehouse.

