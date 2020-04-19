K-12 Students to continue distance learning through end of school year

On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced in a press conference that all students in Florida will finish out the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year via distance learning.

According to DeSantis, there was a “pretty good momentum for distant learning” as the State continues to work on flattening the curve.

Distance learning will continue for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade, as DeSantis added that reopening schools for just a few weeks in May would not be beneficial.

“You had kind of a division among folks whether this was a good idea or not,” DeSantis said during his press conference. “I think the last thing you want to do is force everyone in school and have half the kids not show up because their parents didn’t want.”

This announcement was expected, especially after numerous school districts, including Palm Beach County, announced they would not hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.