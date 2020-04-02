The Just Salad in Boca Raton is serving up the freshest salads (and wraps, bowls, smoothies, and more) to South Florida first responders and healthcare workers protecting the community during this time of need. Now through April 30, any police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses and hospital and medical staff will receive 50% off their meal with valid ID when they place their pick-up order directly at the restaurant.

Just Salad is located at: 5050 Town Center Cir, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Are you a local business owner in Boca Raton? We know these difficult times are affecting everyone the same way. At The Boca Raton Tribune, we want to be able to help in any way we can. We want to post all the information about what your business is doing right now. Are you open, or closed? Do you have new hours? Are you offering specials? We want to share it all online for free! Please Fill out this simple form with basic info and we will get it up for our readers to see as soon as possible.

We are here to help the community in this time of need,

Douglas Heizer

Publisher

Fill out our form here: https://forms.gle/js876vyieR67gJRZ8