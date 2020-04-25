JAFCO – Nonprofit Continuing to Support Its Community

Boca Raton, FL – JAFCO is a local nonprofit whose mission is to care for abused, neglected and at-risk children as well as those with developmental disabilities in the community and to work in partnership with families and the entire community.

At their Children’s Ability Center in Sunrise, a comprehensive center serving children ages birth through 22 with any developmental disability, in-person activities, classes and respite have been canceled. But, the expert team is utilizing technology to give families to ability to still be there, even if it’s virtually. Throughout the week, JAFCO virtual classes are utilizing ZOOM to connect with the children and families through sessions like music, art, and even virtual support groups. Find the schedule here: https://www.jafco.org/cac-virtual-classes/

JAFCO is also continuing to find creative ways to fundraise. With one of their biggest events being the Mother’s Day Luncheon in the spring, the nonprofit is now hosting an “At-Home” Mother’s Day event, complete with raffle items, sponsorship opportunities, and a Mother’s Day photo tribute page on their website.