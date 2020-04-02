By: Robert Curry

“If you have your health, you have everything!” Your health is more valuable than any product, employee, any deal or a big sale. Your health is important because it is hard managing a company from a hospital bed or inside a casket!

This Coronavirus Pandemic is very scary. According to medical experts, this problem is going to grow much larger before it starts subsiding. Many people did not think that this virus could impact their lives.

I live in Fort Lauderdale. In the past couple of weeks, thousands and thousands of spring break college students came to Florida. They all spent a week on the beaches during the day and in the bars in the evenings. The students did not use any of the suggested protections (washing hands, avoiding close contact with others, and cleaning and disinfecting services), as suggested by the medical experts.

Marti Gras was celebrated this year for a week starting February 25th. Each year during Mardi Gras, approximately 1.4 million visitors take to the streets of New Orleans to participate in the city’s iconic Fat Tuesday parades and festivities.

As of today, Florida, according to the Department of Health, had 6,741 total cases of COVID-19, and at least 85 residents have died from the virus.

Louisiana has 5,237 COVID-19 cases and 239 deaths in the state related to coronavirus as of March 31st. The experts are predicting that these numbers will double in the next four to seven days.

My goal is not to be reported on television as one more of the COVID – 19 cases. I know that I do not want to be an addition to the number of people who have died from this virus.

Please have the discipline to follow the rules that the medical experts are telling the American public to follow during this pandemic.

Be disciplined about having annual physicals, blood tests, your diet, and exercising. Be careful about alcohol and other stuff, stuff worse than alcohol. Maintain your health for balance and energy, which will enhance your mental outlook. If you do not have your health, you do not have anything. To those who have not had a physical in the past year, stop reading this. Please call your doctor to make an appointment before you finish reading this article!

If you are feeling stress, or some say, consumed with anxiety, deal with it. Get help, talk to your doctor about the stress. Talk to a counselor about how to address it. There are several books at every bookstore and online that can help you.

If you have your health, you have everything! Pay attention to your health for everyone in the company and your family!

