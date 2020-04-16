Located on 2240 NW 19 Street, SUITE 1101-A, BOCA RATON, FL 33433, Hooters of Boca Raton is offering Family Food Bundles, Beer specials and half of wine and liquor.

Hooters’ hours of operation are:

Sunday-Tuesday, Noon-9p

Wednesday/Thursday, Noon-10p

Friday/Saturday, Noon-11p

The restaurant is offering $9 Lunch specials Monday thru Friday from Noon to 3 p.m. Lunch specials include a choice of Cheeseburger, 10 Boneless Wings, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. All served with curly fries. A 20oz Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist or Bottle of water is available for $2.

Are you a local business owner in Boca Raton? We know these difficult times are affecting everyone the same way. At The Boca Raton Tribune, we want to be able to help in any way we can. We want to post all the information about what your business is doing right now. Are you open, or closed? Do you have new hours? Are you offering specials? We want to share it all online for free! Please Fill out this simple form with basic info and we will get it up for our readers to see as soon as possible.

We are here to help the community in this time of need!

Fill out our form here: https://forms.gle/js876vyieR67gJRZ8