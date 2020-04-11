Health Care District of PBC Makes it Easier to Schedule an Appointment for Drive-thru Testing in West Palm Beach

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is now making appointments for callers who wish to be tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru site located at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach.

In support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ guidance to expand criteria for testing, callers to the COVID-19 Hotline, 561.642.1000, do not need to have experienced symptoms.

Also in alignment with the Governor’s position, the Health Care District has always tested patients of all ages and has never used travel as a criteria for testing.

The hotline will reopen Monday, April 13th from 8AM to 5PM to schedule testing appointments for next week.