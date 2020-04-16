Published On: Thu, Apr 16th, 2020

HCI College offers online classes for Nursing and Emergency Medical Services

In an effort to support our community and comply with recent emergency orders, HCI College has moved to a remote application process.  This move helps us ensure that our students (existing and potential) are safe while pursuing their educational plans.

The COVID -19 pandemic has reinforced the need for first responders.. HCI College is committed to training Nurses, EMTs, and Paramedics that are critically needed. If you have been thinking about a career in these fields, here is your chance to rise to the challenge. We will conduct a career advising session over the phone and provide virtual tours of our facilities. 

*Online delivery is temporarily approved for portions of the Paramedic, Emergency Medical Technician, and Associate of Science Degree in Nursing programs due to the effect of COVID-19. Please be advised that once the temporary approval ceases and students are permitted on campus, classes will resume to in-person teaching at the campuses.

For more information, contact your local campus or inquire online at www.hci.edu.

Two Convenient Locations: 

  • West Palm Beach Campus (561)586-0121
  • Fort Lauderdale Campus (954)626-0255

www.hci.edu

Admissions Hours:

Monday – Thursday 8:30am – 8:00pm

Friday 8:30am – 4:00pm

  • Online Classes Available*
  • Remote Application Process
  • Virtual Tours
  • Financial Aid Available For Those Who Qualify

