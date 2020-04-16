HCI College offers online classes for Nursing and Emergency Medical Services

In an effort to support our community and comply with recent emergency orders, HCI College has moved to a remote application process. This move helps us ensure that our students (existing and potential) are safe while pursuing their educational plans.

The COVID -19 pandemic has reinforced the need for first responders.. HCI College is committed to training Nurses, EMTs, and Paramedics that are critically needed. If you have been thinking about a career in these fields, here is your chance to rise to the challenge. We will conduct a career advising session over the phone and provide virtual tours of our facilities.

*Online delivery is temporarily approved for portions of the Paramedic, Emergency Medical Technician, and Associate of Science Degree in Nursing programs due to the effect of COVID-19. Please be advised that once the temporary approval ceases and students are permitted on campus, classes will resume to in-person teaching at the campuses.

