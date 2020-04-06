GRYC Donates Meals to First Responders at 10 Locations Across Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Last week, attorneys from the law firm Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen (GRYC) donated meals to working personnel at 10 fire departments and police stations across Boca Raton. The food was provided to help keep the first responders fueled and ready to save lives as they continue working tirelessly around the clock during the coronavirus outbreak. The donations also directly supported local restaurants.

This was one of the many donations the law firm is making to South Florida’s first responders. Throughout the coming weeks, GRYC will be donating food and supplies to approximately 30 different police departments, fire stations and ER departments throughout Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. This is intended to thank them for their service and encourage them during this unprecedented time.