Franz Skincare USA is putting the world of revolutionary skincare into the hands of more customers with its game-changing masks, serums and facial kits. For this brand, the act of beauty doesn’t stop with providing effective skin solutions.

Support Franz as it gives back to those on the COVID-19 front lines. When you purchase a mask, the company will send one to a first responder of your choice. Submit the name and address of the EMT, paramedic, firefighter or police officer who’s making a difference to [email protected]

Franz will also donate to local first responders in the areas of Los Angeles and Boca Raton, Florida. Help Franz carry out operation “Mask for a Mask” and give these hard-working members of the community the pampering and rejuvenation they deserve.

For more information, visit https://franzskincareusa.com/ or contact [email protected]

Are you a local business owner in Boca Raton? We know these difficult times are affecting everyone the same way. At The Boca Raton Tribune, we want to be able to help in any way we can. We want to post all the information about what your business is doing right now. Are you open, or closed? Do you have new hours? Are you offering specials? We want to share it all online for free! Please Fill out this simple form with basic info and we will get it up for our readers to see as soon as possible.

We are here to help the community in this time of need!

Fill out our form here: https://forms.gle/js876vyieR67gJRZ8