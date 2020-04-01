Florida Governor to Issue Statewide Stay-at-Home Order
As of Wednesday, April 1st, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has announced a statewide stay-at-home order for all Floridians.
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will be observed for the next 30 days.
DeSantis announced the stay-at-home order during a press conference Wednesday, following President Donald Trump extending the social distancing guidelines for 30 more days.
Once the order goes into effect, residents will be required to only leave their residence for essential services.
The list of essential services includes but is not limited to:
- Health care
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Groceries, pharmacies and convenience stores
- Restaurant take-out or delivery
- Grocery delivery
- Gas stations
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Hardware stores
- Mailing and shipping companies
- Laundromats and dry cleaners
- Pet supply stores
- Transportation services
- Newspapers, radio, television or other media companies
- Energy companies
- Utility companies
Social gatherings of any group of more than 10 people will no longer be allowed and local law enforcement will enforce the order to ensure groups of people remain under 10.
This new order will work as an effort to flatten the curve as Florida has seen an influx of COVID-19 cases.