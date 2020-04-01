Florida Governor to Issue Statewide Stay-at-Home Order

As of Wednesday, April 1st, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has announced a statewide stay-at-home order for all Floridians.

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will be observed for the next 30 days.

DeSantis announced the stay-at-home order during a press conference Wednesday, following President Donald Trump extending the social distancing guidelines for 30 more days.

Once the order goes into effect, residents will be required to only leave their residence for essential services.

The list of essential services includes but is not limited to:

Health care

Law enforcement and other first responders

Groceries, pharmacies and convenience stores

Restaurant take-out or delivery

Grocery delivery

Gas stations

Banks and other financial institutions

Hardware stores

Mailing and shipping companies

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Pet supply stores

Transportation services

Newspapers, radio, television or other media companies

Energy companies

Utility companies

Social gatherings of any group of more than 10 people will no longer be allowed and local law enforcement will enforce the order to ensure groups of people remain under 10.

This new order will work as an effort to flatten the curve as Florida has seen an influx of COVID-19 cases.