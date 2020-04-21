Local Firehouse Subs Meal Donation at West Boca Hospital

Boca Raton, FL – During these rapidly changing times, first responders, medical professionals and public safety personnel have been working tirelessly to protect our communities.

Knowing these professionals are working long hours with limited food available, Firehouse Subs Boca Raton Franchisees Sadia and Sher Baig partnered with Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to donate meals to local healthcare workers.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 21, Sadia and Sher will be providing 50 boxed lunches to help feed the staff working in the COVID-19 units at West Boca Hospital. They will make these donations every day for five days. A total of 250 Firehouse Subs meals will be donated.

As we navigate the changing needs of our communities, Firehouse Subs restaurants have partnered with the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to feed healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as individuals and families in need and seniors who are unable to leave their homes through the Foundation’s COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund. Throughout the month of April, all funds collected by Firehouse Subs restaurants through Round Up, canister donations and recycled pickle bucket donations will support immediate COVID-19 disaster relief efforts through the Foundation, including thousands of donated meals to feed our everyday heroes, from first responders to healthcare workers who are selflessly fighting against the current pandemic. Individuals can also donate to support the relief efforts online at https://firehousesubsfoundation.org/donate/

Since March 18, Firehouse Subs restaurants and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation have donated more than 33,000 meals through a dedicated COVID-19 relief fund. The number of meals donated is growing everyday.