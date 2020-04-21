Rotary Club of Lake Worth Beach

Lake Worth, FL – On April 7, 2020 as part of the “Feed Lake Worth Beach” program with the assistance of Feeding South Florida with funding from Rotary District 6930 through the Lake Worth Beach Rotary club and with the help of many volunteers was able to distribute bags of fruit, vegetables , milk and frozen scrambled egg product.

Organized by the Lake Worth Beach CRA over 700 families were given at no cost about 1 week’s supply of food to help those who were having a hard time coping with the effect of the Covid 19 Coronavirus.

Members of the Rotary club along with many local and county volunteers helped with the food distribution.

The food was placed in the open trunks of vehicles so they would not endanger the members of the public or be exposed themselves.

The general feeling of the volunteers was they were happy to be helping in some way and it was a lot better than sitting at home.