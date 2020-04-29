FAU Galleries Presents a Virtual Exhibition

Boca Raton, FL – The University Galleries and the Department of Visual Arts and Art History at Florida Atlantic University present the “2020 Annual Juried Student Exhibition” through the mode of a virtual exhibition at https://www.fauniversitygalleries.com/. Due to the unfortunate circumstances and unprecedented events around COVID-19, a physical exhibition and related award events on campus will be determined at a later date in collaboration with FAU’s leadership.

With the goal of making art available to everyone on campus, the Juried Student Exhibition is held annually and is open to all FAU students to participate. Students may submit up to three works each in a variety of media including photography, drawing, painting, sculpture, sound, video, graphic design, architecture and multimedia installation.

Sibel Kocabasi, South Florida artist and FAU alumni whose work was recently featured in the “Hand and I: Mending the World One Stitch at a Time”exhibition has juried this year`s exhibition. Kocabasi is a multidisciplinary visual artist, who works in painting, staged photography, and installations. She was selected to talk and present a workshop, “Weaving, Textiles and Painting” at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, Florida on March 16, 2019 and has juried many other visual art competitions. Kocabasi has ten years of teaching experience in visual arts. She taught art at FAU, Palm Beach State College, Armory Art Center, Light House Art Center, and the Very Special Arts. Her artwork is in numerous private collections and exhibitions in various national and international venues such as the Beth DeWoody Collection and The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum in Miami, 10th International Cairo Biennial, Tomio Koyama in Japan, International Museum of Art and Science in McAllen, Texas, and Mimar Sinan University of Fine Arts in Istanbul, Turkey.

This exhibition is produced and organized by FAU students for FAU students with the ultimate goal of providing both an opportunity for them to showcase their work in a professional environment, as well as develop valuable skills as both working artists and exhibition administrators. The exhibition is made possible in part by the FAU Student Government, the University Galleries, the Department of Visual Arts and Art History, the Painter’s Forum and the Art History Society. The University Galleries will remain closed until further notice. For more information, please visit the University Galleries website, at fau.edu/galleries.

