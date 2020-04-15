Published On: Wed, Apr 15th, 2020

FAU football head coach Taggart emphasizes social distancing

FAU Football Head Coach Willie Taggart. Photo provided by the FAU football team via Instagram.

Florida Atlantic University football head coach Willie Taggart was supposed to be in the middle of his last week of spring practice before the spring game that was scheduled for this Saturday, April 18.

However, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Taggart has shifted from coaching his players to coaching the entire FAU community in the fight against the virus.

On Tuesday, the FAU football team’s official Twitter account posted a video of Taggart in his home backyard, in which he stressed the importance of current guidelines that should be taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Please practice social distancing, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face and disinfect surfaces regularly,” Taggart said in the video. ““This is an unprecedented time in our nation and in our world, but we can work together by staying apart.”

As the Owls are still scheduled to play at the University of Minnesota on Sept. 3 to open their 2020 season, speculation across the entirety of college football has already begun of possibly delaying the season to the spring of 2021, according to NBC Sports.

Despite this uncertainty, FAU players have been virtually communicating with Taggart and other coaches on a continued basis to encourage strength and conditioning workouts to be performed at their homes, but these workouts are completely optional.

“We’re all looking forward to life returning to normal and that includes college football,” Taggart added in the video. “Remember we’re all in this together and we will win together. Go Owls.”

Taggart’s full video can be seen below.

About the Author

- Justin Baronoff is currently a junior at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL. He is pursuing a major in Multimedia Journalism, where he hopes to some day write for major news media publications, such as the New York Times, ESPN, or even Billboard Magazine. In high school, Justin wrote for his high school newspaper for three years where he was a staff reporter for the first two years before becoming the Sports Editor in his final year. At FAU during the first semester of his sophomore year, he began interning for isportsweb.com, where he wrote about and covered his favorite professional football team, the New York Jets, and his favorite professional basketball team, the New York Knicks. Then during his second semester of his sophomore year, he began writing for FAU's student newspaper, the University Press, as a contributing writer. Justin now serves a News Writer Intern for the Boca Raton Tribune.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It