Farm Share, Miami Marlins Foundation, and Ark of the City Partner to Feed 500 South Florida Families

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits, in partnership with Miami Marlins Foundation and Ark of the City are teaming up to host a distribution of food and supplies to South Floridians with food security needs during the coronavirus pandemic. The abrupt and ongoing interruption of business in various industries caused by COVID-19 has increased demand for food distributions to support Floridians. With the help of the Miami Marlins Foundation and Ark of The City, Farm Share is slated to feed 500 local households on Wednesday, April 15, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 6100 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL.

“The ongoing need for food support in our community is growing by the day,” said Stephen Shelley, Farm Share CEO. “Partnerships with Miami Marlins and Ark of the City are crucial and enable us to continue our outreach to communities in need of the most support.”

In celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, Miami Marlins Foundation will include Jackie Robinson-themed activity sheets in each bag provided to recipients.

“The Miami Marlins Foundation, along with the Miami Marlins, are dedicated to serving the South Florida community during these unprecedented times and are thankful to Farm Share for joining our efforts in contributing to families in need from our local community,” said Raquel ‘Rocky’ Egusquiza, Miami Marlins Foundation Executive Director. “In celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, we are supporting our neighbors in Liberty City who experience the challenge of food security on a regular basis and have been additionally impacted by COVID-19.”

Recipients should expect to receive the following:

● Fresh produce

● Non-perishables canned goods

● Protein

● Water and juice

Donations can be made via FarmShare.org or by texting “EAT” to 41-444. Farm Share will continue to host events throughout the state and will share them with the media to disseminate. The Professional Black Firefighters Association and the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue will also be onsite to help distribute food.