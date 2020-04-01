Everyone Counts – Please Complete Your 2020 Census!

By: Robert S Weinroth

Today is Census Day and we are urging everyone to please complete your online census as soon as possible. Even under these extremely difficult times, the Census is more important than ever!

The census will influence community funding and congressional representation for the next decade.

Each person counted equates to approximately $1,600 per year in federal funding. With this national pandemic, obtaining these funds are critical.

Florida is the third largest state in the United States and Palm Beach County is the third largest county in the State of Florida. It is imperative that we account for every person in a household within our county as well as the state.

Currently, the population of Palm Beach County is approximately 1.5 million people. This equates to $2.4 billion a year or $24 billion over 10 years for education, health care, housing, transportation, infrastructure and other programs and services funded by the federal government. Also, it may result in additional congressional representation for our state based upon the total response to the Census. New Census data will also impact redistricting of county and municipal commission districts.

Responding is confidential. The Census Bureau is bound by federal law to keep your information confidential and cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home or business, even to law enforcement agencies. The law ensures your private data is protected and your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court. The answers you provide are only used to produce statistics, and is so important for our quality of life in Palm Beach County.

Prepare to be counted. Each household will receive a notice in mid-March to complete the Census including directions on how to complete it online or by telephone.

Everyone living at the address counts – grand and great-grandparents, parents and guardians, children of all ages, in-laws, relatives, extended family members, friends, roommates, and room renters.

You are a trusted voice. Share this information with your family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Together we must ensure each person in every household in Palm Beach County is counted to ensure on full allocation of federal resources and allocation of congressional representation.

The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790. It is mandated by the Constitution. All persons in the U.S. age 18 years and older, without regard to citizenship, are legally obligated to answer census questions.

If you would like to learn more about the 2020 Census, please visit www.pbcgov.com [r20.rs6.net].

#CountMeInPBC #BeCountedPBC #CensusDay