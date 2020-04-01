Published On: Wed, Apr 1st, 2020

Everyone Counts – Please Complete Your 2020 Census!

By: Robert S Weinroth

Today is Census Day and we are urging everyone to please complete your online census as soon as possible. Even under these extremely difficult times, the Census is more important than ever! 

The census will influence community funding and congressional representation for the next decade. 

Each person counted equates to approximately $1,600 per year in federal funding. With this national pandemic, obtaining these funds are critical. 

Florida is the third largest state in the United States and Palm Beach County is the third largest county in the State of Florida. It is imperative that we account for every person in a household within our county as well as the state. 

Currently, the population of Palm Beach County is approximately 1.5 million people. This equates to $2.4 billion a year or $24 billion over 10 years for education, health care, housing, transportation, infrastructure and other programs and services funded by the federal government. Also, it may result in additional congressional representation for our state based upon the total response to the Census. New Census data will also impact redistricting of county and municipal commission districts.

Responding is confidential. The Census Bureau is bound by federal law to keep your information confidential and cannot release any identifiable information about you, your home or business, even to law enforcement agencies. The law ensures your private data is protected and your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court. The answers you provide are only used to produce statistics, and is so important for our quality of life in Palm Beach County. 

Prepare to be counted. Each household will receive a notice in mid-March to complete the Census including directions on how to complete it online or by telephone. 

Everyone living at the address counts – grand and great-grandparents, parents and guardians, children of all ages, in-laws, relatives, extended family members, friends, roommates, and room renters. 

You are a trusted voice. Share this information with your family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Together we must ensure each person in every household in Palm Beach County is counted to ensure on full allocation of federal resources and allocation of congressional representation. 

The U.S. has counted its population every 10 years since 1790. It is mandated by the Constitution. All persons in the U.S. age 18 years and older, without regard to citizenship, are legally obligated to  answer census questions.

If you would like to learn more about the 2020 Census, please visit www.pbcgov.com [r20.rs6.net]

#CountMeInPBC #BeCountedPBC #CensusDay

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

