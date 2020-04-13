Published On: Mon, Apr 13th, 2020

Ensuring Transparency in Government While We Respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic – Boca Raton

Quick Start Guide to Watch, Listen or Participate

The next regular meeting of Boca Raton’s City Council will be held, vitally, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6PM. The agenda for the meeting can be reviews at: myboca.us/129/Agendas

To ensure transparency, the meeting can be accessed and limited participation is permitted.

Instructions on how to participate in a Virtual Public Meeting as an attendee are below. You can also view and print a one page Quick Start Guide (PDF).

View the Full Meeting Procedures, 5 pages (PDF)

To Participate in a Virtual Public Meeting

arrow circle

Via GoToWebinar – Go to www.myboca.us/webinar and select the meeting you want to attend. Follow the on-screen prompts. (If you need additional guidance, visit https://support.goto.com/webinar/how-to-join-attendees)

keyboard

To submit written comments during the meeting, use the “chat” function (provide your name and address, then your written comment).

icon person raising hand

To speak during the meeting, electronically “raise your hand” during consideration of the appropriate agenda item. When you are recognized by the meeting organizer, unmute your speaker or phone, provide your name and address, and then your comments (5 minute limit).

icon computer monitor

Want to use PowerPoint or similar presentation, or submit any materials? Email to [email protected] no later than 12 hours prior to the start of the meeting.  Materials must be scanned for security purposes, so we will not be able to accept PowerPoint presentations and similar computer-based materials later than 12 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

To Listen to or View the Virtual Public Meeting

icon hear
LISTEN

Option 1: Dial the toll free conference number given in the meeting notice (1-877-309-2071) and enter the conference code (280 372 380).

Option 2: Tune radio to AM station 1650 (WPQJ).

icon eye watch
WATCH

Option 1: Livestream: www.myboca.us/meetings

Option 2: Television:

Comcast Channel 20, (within City limits)

AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 (within Palm Beach County)

Hotwire Channel 395 (within Palm Beach County)

To Send Public Comments Via Email or Voicemail

icon email
Option 1: Email

 [email protected] (including your name and address, and your comment), up until the starting time of the meeting. (Will be read into the record up to 500 words; full email will be made part of the record.)

icon call
Option 2: Leave voicemail

at 561-393-7721 and follow the instructions in the greeting, up until two hours before the starting time of the meeting. Messages timely received will be transcribed and read into the record.  Messages received late will be made part of the record. (5 minute limit)

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It