Ensuring Transparency in Government While We Respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic – Boca Raton

Quick Start Guide to Watch, Listen or Participate

The next regular meeting of Boca Raton’s City Council will be held, vitally, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6PM. The agenda for the meeting can be reviews at: myboca.us/129/Agendas

To ensure transparency, the meeting can be accessed and limited participation is permitted.

Instructions on how to participate in a Virtual Public Meeting as an attendee are below. You can also view and print a one page Quick Start Guide (PDF).

View the Full Meeting Procedures, 5 pages (PDF)

To Participate in a Virtual Public Meeting

Via GoToWebinar – Go to www.myboca.us/webinar and select the meeting you want to attend. Follow the on-screen prompts. (If you need additional guidance, visit https://support.goto.com/webinar/how-to-join-attendees)

To submit written comments during the meeting, use the “chat” function (provide your name and address, then your written comment).

To speak during the meeting, electronically “raise your hand” during consideration of the appropriate agenda item. When you are recognized by the meeting organizer, unmute your speaker or phone, provide your name and address, and then your comments (5 minute limit).

Want to use PowerPoint or similar presentation, or submit any materials? Email to [email protected] no later than 12 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Materials must be scanned for security purposes, so we will not be able to accept PowerPoint presentations and similar computer-based materials later than 12 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

To Listen to or View the Virtual Public Meeting

LISTEN

Option 1: Dial the toll free conference number given in the meeting notice (1-877-309-2071) and enter the conference code (280 372 380).

Option 2: Tune radio to AM station 1650 (WPQJ).

WATCH

Option 1: Livestream: www.myboca.us/meetings

Option 2: Television:

Comcast Channel 20, (within City limits)

AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 (within Palm Beach County)

Hotwire Channel 395 (within Palm Beach County)

To Send Public Comments Via Email or Voicemail

Option 1: Email

[email protected] (including your name and address, and your comment), up until the starting time of the meeting. (Will be read into the record up to 500 words; full email will be made part of the record.)

Option 2: Leave voicemail

at 561-393-7721 and follow the instructions in the greeting, up until two hours before the starting time of the meeting. Messages timely received will be transcribed and read into the record. Messages received late will be made part of the record. (5 minute limit)