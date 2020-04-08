Published On: Wed, Apr 8th, 2020

Early Learning Coalition of PBC Offers Child Care Funding for First Responders & Emergency Personnel

First responders, emergency personnel, and other essential workers in Palm Beach County with child care needs will soon get some relief.  

The Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County is offering a limited number of child care scholarships for those serving on the front-line of the COVID-19 response effort.  Many of these hard-working families and single parents are having a difficult time finding child care because their current provider may have temporarily closed.

The Early Learning Coalition is poised to connect parents to high-quality child care while providing financial support for child care for up to 60 days for these critical employees.

All first responders, emergency personnel, and critical response workers can apply. There is no income eligibility requirements for this program. 

This program would not be possible without the steadfast support of Dr. Lisa Williams-Taylor, and the entire Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County organization, along with a generous donation from a private foundation in Palm Beach County. 

“Our first responders and emergency personnel need safe and consistent high-quality child care for their young children and elementary-aged children,” said Warren Eldridge, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of PBC. “The last thing they need to worry about right now is finding and paying for child care for their children…it’s the least we could do to help.” 

If you are a first responder, emergency personnel, or essential worker in Palm Beach County with children aged 6 weeks to 12 years old, please call our family resource line: 561.514.3300 to apply. 

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

