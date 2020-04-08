Early Learning Coalition of PBC Offers Child Care Funding for First Responders & Emergency Personnel

First responders, emergency personnel, and other essential workers in Palm Beach County with child care needs will soon get some relief.

The Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County is offering a limited number of child care scholarships for those serving on the front-line of the COVID-19 response effort. Many of these hard-working families and single parents are having a difficult time finding child care because their current provider may have temporarily closed.

The Early Learning Coalition is poised to connect parents to high-quality child care while providing financial support for child care for up to 60 days for these critical employees.

All first responders, emergency personnel, and critical response workers can apply. There is no income eligibility requirements for this program.

This program would not be possible without the steadfast support of Dr. Lisa Williams-Taylor, and the entire Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County organization, along with a generous donation from a private foundation in Palm Beach County.

“Our first responders and emergency personnel need safe and consistent high-quality child care for their young children and elementary-aged children,” said Warren Eldridge, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of PBC. “The last thing they need to worry about right now is finding and paying for child care for their children…it’s the least we could do to help.”

If you are a first responder, emergency personnel, or essential worker in Palm Beach County with children aged 6 weeks to 12 years old, please call our family resource line: 561.514.3300 to apply.