Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County Receives Generous Donation to Help Child Care Centers

Medical Group of South Florida donates supplies in a time of need

Boca Raton, FL — The Early Learning Coalition is seeking assistance in helping child care centers serving emergency personnel, and essential workers obtain the necessary supplies they need to stay open safely. During this time of need, The Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County has generously received a donation of $10,000 in highly coveted hand sanitizer from the Medical Group of South Florida.

With the recent national shortages on standard operating supplies for child care centers, like hand-sanitizer, diapers, wipes, formula, gloves, and cleaning supplies, the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County stepped in to help solve this problem. “We heard from several child care center owners and operators,” said Warren Eldridge, CEO, Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County. “They wanted to stay open to continue to help the parents working around the clock as nurses, paramedics, and emergency personnel, but the schools were going to close if they couldn’t find the supplies.”

The Medical Group of South Florida, known for being a forward-thinking medical practice in Palm Beach County, has really stepped up during this time of crisis. From the beginning of the pandemic, the Medical Group of South Florida has been proactive by setting up triage screening stations, offering telemedicine, and recently announced having the new rapid COVID-19 tests available at their Jupiter, FL location.

The Medical Group of South Florida heard the call for help and jumped to action. Not only did they find the desperately needed hand-sanitizer but also donated $10,000 worth of hand sanitizer for Palm Beach County child care centers.

“When we were informed that the child care centers that serve our emergency personnel and essential workers needed hand sanitizer, we felt it was our civic duty to lean in and help out in by obtaining it for them. We all need to stand together as a community to get through this,” said Dr. Joshua Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Group of South Florida.

“We are grateful for the Medical Group of South Florida’s kindness and generosity. In a time where we’ve heard stories of panic and hoarding, the Medical Group of South Florida jumped into action by charitably securing 2,000 hand sanitizer bottles. It is going to make a difference to our unsung heroes…child care owners and educators,” said Warren Eldridge.

About Medical Group of South Florida

The Medical Group of South Florida is a network of physicians, representing a comprehensive range of medical specialties including primary care, cardiology, chiropractic care, gastroenterology, internal medicine, interventional pain management, lab and diagnostics, orthopedic surgery, physical therapy, radiation oncology, and now telemedicine.

Now, the medical group is offering the new rapid COVID-19 tests for Palm Beach County. Instead of identifying if you currently have the virus, this new rapid test will tell you if you’ve ever had the infection. To ensure they will have a test for you, please call 561.622.6111 to schedule your appointment or book through their website here: https://mgsfl.com/book-an-appointment/

About Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County

The Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County makes sure that every child is ready to succeed in school and life. We coordinate with community partners to provide parents with information and assistance to select high-quality child-development services, including Voluntary Prekindergarten, School Readiness, and other vital early learning programs. For more information, visit: elcpalmbeach.org