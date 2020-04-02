Cue the SeaCow Love: Manatee Lagoon Launches Free Virtual Learning Series

Boca Raton, FL – The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a new “normal”, one that has closed schools and resulted in many families spending far more time indoors than usual. So, what can families in quarantine do, particularly those with children, when they don’t want to binge another tv show?

Introducing: Manatee Lagoon’s all new Virtual Learning Series.

WHO: Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center: in an abundance of caution, Manatee Lagoon is currently closed to the public, however, the center is continuing on its mission to educate the public about manatees and the Lake Worth Lagoon, in order to inspire communities to preserve and protect Florida’s environment and wildlife.

WHAT: The Manatee Lagoon Virtual Learning Series is a new, free educational online resource that will cover everything from the importance of protecting marine life like our favorite sea cow (the iconic Florida manatee) and fun facts (e.g., Man-O-Wars are actually NOT jellyfish) to lessons on phytoplankton. Plus, art lessons will be offered every Friday!

WHEN: New videos will be posted on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings on Manatee Lagoon’s social pages.

HOW TO ACCESS:

Website: bit.ly/ManateeLagoonOnline

Manatee Lagoon’s Facebook and Instagram pages

BONUS: Manatee Lagoon also has free, at-home activity worksheets available for download that correspond to each educational video.

This content series is a great resource for parents who are looking to keep kids engaged during these difficult times.