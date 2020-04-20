COVID-19 Update from your Palm Beach County Commissioner

First and foremost, we would like to thank everyone for their patience and adherence to the restrictions that have been in place for the last month! Because of your cooperation, we are finally starting to turn a corner.

We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to all the healthcare workers, first-responders and everyone doing essential work for putting themselves at risk for the benefit of our community.

Currently, county officials are discussing ways to reignite the local economy and relax certain emergency orders such as recreational activities (golf, pools, beaches, boat ramps and more).

At the same time, we must remain vigilant in adhering to mask-wearing, social distancing, and sanitizing measures.

It’s our moral responsibility to minimize the impact our elderly and vulnerable residents, healthcare and essential workers, and first responders while minimizing the impact on our healthcare system.

Remember, this pandemic is still extremely dangerous and life threatening.

My office will continue to support our local emergency officials concerning gradual openings of recreational facilities and businesses and keeping everyone updated as decisions are made.

Our office remains open and staff is available to assist you. Please contact us at 561.355.2204 or email me at [email protected] with questions.

And Now for Some Good News!

For the first time in the history of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, they have completely emptied one of their three dog kennels. This amazing milestone was made possible by the help and support of our entire community.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, please visit our website to view our available pets and submit an application online: www.pbcgov.com/snap

COVID-19 Stimulus Checks

If you have not received your coronavirus relief money via direct deposit from the federal government, they request you visit the IRS website to provide your current banking information.

Additionally, if you did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and/or don’t receive social security or disability benefits, they have added a new tool on the IRS website to enter that information. To check the status of your money, click here.

US CENSUS Reminder

Less than fifty percent of Palm Beach County residents have responded to the census to date. It is critical that everyone take a few minutes to respond as soon as possible.

The federal funding allocations are based on the number of people who respond. More than ever, we will need these funds to assist with COVID-19 recovery efforts and other vital programs for the residents and businesses of Palm Beach County. Please take a few minutes today to complete the US Census here and share the link with anyone who has yet to complete it.

By the way — anyone who fled the northeast or never departed due to the new Coronavirus, and was in Palm Beach County on April 1st should be using their FLORIDA ADDRESS for the residence for purposes of the 2020 US CENSUS!

Register to Vote by Mail for August Primary Election

Eligible individuals can register to vote at any time. The deadline to register in order to participate in an upcoming election is 29 days before the election. The registration deadlines for 2020 are:

Register or change party affiliation by July 20th for the August 18th PRIMARY ELECTION.

Register or change party affiliation by October 5th for the November 3rd GENERAL ELECTION.

Request your Vote-By-Mail ballot here which will allow you to securely cast your ballot without concerns for your health or the health of poll workers. The deadline to request a VBM for the August PRIMARY ELECTION is no later than 5PM on August 8th, 2020.

Socially Distanced Supper Club

Thanks to a dedicated group of community members coming together, many of our favorite local restaurants have been able to continue employing staff and serving their communities.

To join the Facebook groups that contain your region’s restaurant menus and schedules, click the links below.

Delray Beach Boynton Beach Boca Raton

Local Farmers Selling Produce

The farms listed at this link are selling fresh, local produce directly to the public. Support our outstanding agriculture community and buy Fresh From Florida.

COVID-19 Resource Guide

Below is a comprehensive resource guide to local, state and federal relief programs and general information in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to send this information to you with updates on a regular basis.

FL DOH Dashboard

PBC Emergency Info Ctr 7 days a week from 8AM – 6PM 561.712.6400

Municipal Call Centers

Boca 561.982.4900 Delray 561.243.7777 or contact your municipality

Who do I contact if I’m having symptoms?

Contact your primary doctor. If they are unable to provide you with a COVID-19 test, ask them for instruction on how to self-isolate at home.

If you don’t have a doctor, contact any urgent care center, or the county primary care clinics at:

West Palm Beach: 561-314-5300

Delray Beach: 561-274-3100

Jupiter: 561-746-6751

Lantana: 561-547-6800

Greenacres: 561-357-6000

Riviera Beach: 561-803-7300

Belle Glade: 561-983-9220

or by email to: [email protected]

At the FITTeam Ballpark site 600 patients are scheduled for MONDAY.

At the SCCC site 118 are scheduled for MONDAY..

As of 11:30am Sunday, Palm Beach County has 2,156 positive cases with 359 total patients treated since the beginning of this event. DoHealth Dashboard Link is here: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

COVID-19 & Extra Emergency SNAP Benefits

What You Need to Know – Go Here: uploads-ssl.webflow.com/5cd5801dfdf7e5927800fb7f/5e8766079187ebb182b317dc_finalized%20SNAP%20flyer%204.3.2020%20w%20FBF%20info.pdf Florida DCF has suspended all SNAP (food assistance) time limits and work requirements during the COVID-19 public health emergency. No one in Florida should be required to work 80 hours in order to get or keep their SNAP for now.

Time limits and work requirements info at: uploads-ssl.webflow.com/5cd5801dfdf7e5927800fb7f/5e8b97ea6d192f3360fdcc65_snap%20time%20limits%20flyer%20snac%20bals%204.6.2020%20(1).pdf