Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Boca Raton Reaches Over 200

City-by-city look at cases of coronavirus in Florida. (Florida Department of Health, April 7, 10 a.m. surveillance report)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boca Raton continues to rise.

According to the 10 AM, April 7 update by the Florida Department of Health, Boca Raton now has 212 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The 212 confirmed cases rise Boca Raton to the number 9 spot in the state with confirmed COVID-19 cases and remain the number one city in Palm Beach County, 43 in front of West Palm Beach.

In total, Palm Beach County has 1,102 confirmed cases.

If you would like, you may monitor the number of cases by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 surveillance dashboard which is closely monitoring the number of cases in the state, with daily updates.

To view the full FDOH coronavirus dashboard, click here.