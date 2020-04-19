Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Boca Raton Continue to Rise

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boca Raton continues to rise, although not as fast as previously.

According to the 5 PM, April 18 update by the Florida Department of Health, Boca Raton now has 334 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The 334 confirmed cases put Boca Raton in the 12th spot in the state with confirmed COVID-19 cases, and second in Palm Beach County, 55 behind West Palm Beach.

In total, Palm Beach County has 2,084 confirmed cases.

If you would like, you may monitor the number of cases by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 surveillance dashboard which is closely monitoring the number of cases in the state, with daily updates.

To view the full FDOH coronavirus dashboard, click here.