Comet Delivery Services

COMET DELIVERY IS OPEN AND READY TO HANDLE YOUR ESSENTIAL ITEMS.

DURING THIS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, Comet Delivery is doing everything possible to continue delivery services, warehousing, and logistics, and to contribute to the uninterrupted functioning of essential services.

Contact Them:

772-600-0660

[email protected]

cometdelivery.com

Are you a local business owner in Boca Raton? We know these difficult times are affecting everyone the same way. At The Boca Raton Tribune, we want to be able to help in any way we can. We want to post all the information about what your business is doing right now. Are you open, or closed? Do you have new hours? Are you offering specials? We want to share it all online for free! Please Fill out this simple form with basic info and we will get it up for our readers to see as soon as possible.

We are here to help the community in this time of need!

Fill out our form here: https://forms.gle/js876vyieR67gJRZ8