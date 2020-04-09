Published On: Thu, Apr 9th, 2020

City of Delray Beach joins Boca Raton in Urging Use of Cloth Face Masks


The City of Delray Beach has issued an Emergency Declaration urging its residents and visitors to wear masks.

The Delray Beach order is effective Saturday, April 11, 2020 and will remain in effect until Friday, May 1, 2020, 

The Declaration urges all visitors and residents to wear masks when inside grocery stores, convenience stores, retail establishments, pharmacies, retail food facilities or restaurants, and while performing construction or delivery activities.

Masks can take any form, as long as they cover the nose and mouth. Homemade masks, made from scarfs, bandanas, handkerchiefs or other similar cloth coverings, are encouraged to reduce the demand on medical or surgical masks needed by healthcare workers.

Employees of grocery stores, convenience stores, retail establishments, pharmacies, retail food facilities, and restaurants are directed to wear a mask at all times while inside the facility, and all establishments will require customers wear masks while inside.

All people providing delivery services must wear a mask while making deliveries and construction workers are being required to wear masks while on the construction site.

All other essential retail and commercial establishments are strongly encouraged to require the use of masks and other personal protective equipment, such as gloves, subject to the availability of such items.

While not mentioned in the new order, residents are to continue practicing #SocialDistancing and, of course, regular hand washing and/or sanitizing is a must to avoid becoming infected with the new coronavirus.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

