City of Delray Beach joins Boca Raton in Urging Use of Cloth Face Masks



The City of Delray Beach has issued an Emergency Declaration urging its residents and visitors to wear masks.

The Delray Beach order is effective Saturday, April 11, 2020 and will remain in effect until Friday, May 1, 2020,

The Declaration urges all visitors and residents to wear masks when inside grocery stores, convenience stores, retail establishments, pharmacies, retail food facilities or restaurants, and while performing construction or delivery activities.

Masks can take any form, as long as they cover the nose and mouth. Homemade masks, made from scarfs, bandanas, handkerchiefs or other similar cloth coverings, are encouraged to reduce the demand on medical or surgical masks needed by healthcare workers.

Employees of grocery stores, convenience stores, retail establishments, pharmacies, retail food facilities, and restaurants are directed to wear a mask at all times while inside the facility, and all establishments will require customers wear masks while inside.

All people providing delivery services must wear a mask while making deliveries and construction workers are being required to wear masks while on the construction site.

All other essential retail and commercial establishments are strongly encouraged to require the use of masks and other personal protective equipment, such as gloves, subject to the availability of such items.

While not mentioned in the new order, residents are to continue practicing #SocialDistancing and, of course, regular hand washing and/or sanitizing is a must to avoid becoming infected with the new coronavirus.