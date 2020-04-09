Published On: Thu, Apr 9th, 2020

City of Boca Raton Urges Use of Cloth Face Masks

The City of Boca Raton has issued an order for the Use of Cloth Face Masks. 

Every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in the City of Boca Raton is being encouraged to wear a non-surgical cloth facial covering consistent with the guidelines issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention while in any public place.

Individuals can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.  This means the new coronavirus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.

Cloth face coverings can be made from common household items/materials and should:

– fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face    
– be secured with ties or ear loops    
– include multiple layers of fabric    
– allow for breathing without restriction    
– be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

It is important to remember Social Distancing needs to continue to be practiced even with the mask to further protect people from the disease. Assume you are infected and the person you are interacting with is infected!

Cloth face coverings recommended are NOT surgical masks or N-95 respirators.  Those critical supplies must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

