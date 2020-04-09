City of Boca Raton Urges Use of Cloth Face Masks

The City of Boca Raton has issued an order for the Use of Cloth Face Masks.

Every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in the City of Boca Raton is being encouraged to wear a non-surgical cloth facial covering consistent with the guidelines issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention while in any public place.

Individuals can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means the new coronavirus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.

Cloth face coverings can be made from common household items/materials and should:

– fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

– be secured with ties or ear loops

– include multiple layers of fabric

– allow for breathing without restriction

– be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

It is important to remember Social Distancing needs to continue to be practiced even with the mask to further protect people from the disease. Assume you are infected and the person you are interacting with is infected!

Cloth face coverings recommended are NOT surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those critical supplies must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.