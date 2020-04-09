City of Boca Raton Recommends People Wear Face Masks in Public

With Boca Raton being the number one city in Palm Beach County with confirmed COVID-19 cases, Mayor Scott Singer, and the Boca Raton City Council today implemented Emergency Order 20-03.

With 227 confirmed cases, according to the 10 AM, April 9 update by the Florida Department of Health, Emergency Order 20-03 states that every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in the City of Boca Raton is encouraged to wear a cloth facial covering consistent with the current CDC guidelines while in any public place.

The guidelines encourage masks where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

However, the Order also states that people should avoid the utilization of surgical masks or N95 rated masks as those are critical supplies for health care workers, police, fire, emergency management, or other persons engaged in life and safety activities.