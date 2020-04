Parents, are you quarantined with your kids all day?

Follow our social media for updates every other day on the theme! (Twitter and Instagram are @bocatribune, and search us up on Facebook too!)

Here is today’s theme and corresponding activities!:

4/15 – Yoga day

Look up ‘kids yoga’ on YouTube as the perfect morning activity

Wear comfy clothes all day

Read and relax

For a full list of activities, click here!