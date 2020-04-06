CDC Data Examines Florida’s Rate of Seniors with Underlying Health Conditions

Boca Raton, FL – Florida has the 13th-highest rate of senior underlying health conditions and also has the 5th-most confirmed cases in the country, making it one of the most high-risk states for seniors with underlying health conditions in the country.

Our team of industry experts analyzed the CDC’s BRFSS Prevalence & Trends Data to find which states had the highest prevalence of seniors with serious underlying medical conditions which include: diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

Key findings for Florida:

Florida’s diabetes rate for seniors is 20.25 percent. That is ranked 23rd in the country.

The cardiovascular disease rate is 9.50 percent, which is ranked 17th.

C.O.P.D. rate is 13.55 percent, which is ranked 15th.

The asthma rate is 10.35 percent, which is ranked 11th.

West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama have the most at-risk group of seniors.

Minnesota, Colorado and Massachusetts have the lowest number of at-risk seniors.

76 million Americans are over 60 years old with underlying health conditions.

Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana are the most at-risk states when comparing the number of at-risk seniors and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

You can find the report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-seniors-and-underlying-health-conditions