CDC Data Examines Florida’s Rate of Seniors with Underlying Health Conditions
Boca Raton, FL – Florida has the 13th-highest rate of senior underlying health conditions and also has the 5th-most confirmed cases in the country, making it one of the most high-risk states for seniors with underlying health conditions in the country.
Our team of industry experts analyzed the CDC’s BRFSS Prevalence & Trends Data to find which states had the highest prevalence of seniors with serious underlying medical conditions which include: diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.
Key findings for Florida:
- Florida’s diabetes rate for seniors is 20.25 percent. That is ranked 23rd in the country.
- The cardiovascular disease rate is 9.50 percent, which is ranked 17th.
- C.O.P.D. rate is 13.55 percent, which is ranked 15th.
- The asthma rate is 10.35 percent, which is ranked 11th.
- West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama have the most at-risk group of seniors.
- Minnesota, Colorado and Massachusetts have the lowest number of at-risk seniors.
- 76 million Americans are over 60 years old with underlying health conditions.
- Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana are the most at-risk states when comparing the number of at-risk seniors and confirmed cases of COVID-19.
You can find the report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-with-seniors-and-underlying-health-conditions