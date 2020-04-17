BPL Spreads Good Karma Partnering with Local Businesses to Donate to Front Line Workers

Boca Chamber Member Update:



We can all use a little boost right now. Why not spread good karma and work together with other local small businesses to stay busy? To show our appreciation for those taking the brunt of this challenge – those in the proverbial trenches – at no charge, Black Pearl Limousine will put a chauffeur to pick up and deliver any goods a local company wants to bring to area healthcare workers. And, we promise to offer our signature first class, red carpet service, take lots of photos and video and promote that local partner like crazy on our social media.



Like many local businesses in the service industry, BPL, a luxury car service company owned and operated by husband and wife residents, Joaquin (Jack) and Darah Zeledon, has been hard hit by this crisis. Although our business is at a complete standstill since mid-March, we still want to get out there and pay it forward to healthcare workers on the front line during this historic time in our collective history, confirms Darah. No one is an island and let’s take advantage of the down time and work together to put a smile on people’s faces.



Building solid relationships with local businesses, partners and vendors in the South Florida event, restaurant, hospitality and travel industry, has been the hallmark of BPL’s success. This strategic focus is based on a love and appreciation for community and connectivity. In the four years since buying the company formally operated out of Pompano Beach, the husband-wife team has managed to more than double its sales through the establishment of a strong and loyal local clientele due to their consistently professional and reliable top-notch concierge transportation service.



We consider ourselves part of the hospitality and service industry as much as that of transportation and that has made all the difference in our ability to connect with respected event industry and travel industry leaders as well. But the couple, usually out and about networking in their beloved community, like most, is currently safe at home with their five kids, dog and cat.

Please contact Darah directly to brainstorm ideas and coordinate partnering in this endeavor. Anything to bring joy to our front line workers and support to local business.





Contact: Darah Zeledon, Co-owner

Tel: 561-852-2345

E: [email protected]

https://www.blackpearllimousine.com

Boca Raton, Florida