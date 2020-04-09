Boca Raton Tribune and Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce join forces to fight COVID-19 Pandemic

The Boca Raton Tribune is delighted to announce a partnership with the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.

Both the Boca Raton Tribune and the Chamber pride themselves in being a major part of the community, and by joining forces during the COVID-19 pandemic, these two organizations will be able to reach and help more people than ever before.

After launching the COVID-19 Local Business Update, The Boca Raton Tribune was approached by the Chamber who wanted to assist and help as many local businesses as possible during these difficult times.

The Chamber will be posting updates from their members straight to the Boca Raton Tribune, who will then share this information with all the residents of the City.

“In these times of uncertainty, we continue to publish news to keep the residents of Boca Raton informed on the latest happenings on the community and surrounding neighborhoods,” says Boca Raton Tribune Publisher, Douglas Heizer. “Our newsroom staff remains committed to our ethos of being your closest neighbor and thus continuing to provide readers with help, knowledge, and understanding through this difficult time.”

