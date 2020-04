The Blue Fish Boca located in Mizner Park is back open for delivery and pickup starting today at 4 pm. Place your order at https://www.thebluefishsushi.com/. The Blue Fish is a Japanese Restaurant that serves sushi, sashimi and rolls with an emphasis on quality and freshness. The Blue Fish also offers an array of Asian inspired hot dishes, salads and artisan desserts. Enjoy bento boxes, sushi and sashimi.