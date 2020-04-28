Published On: Tue, Apr 28th, 2020

Boca Raton Parks Open for Passive Recreational Use

Palm Beach County issued an order easing some restrictions for recreation through a phased reopening of parks and other areas to recreate. The order will go into effect on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Within the City of Boca Raton, the following parks, municipal golf and boat ramps will reopen, with some limitations and restrictions. 

Residents and visitors should continue to adhere to CDC guidelines including social distancing and use of face coverings when social distancing can not be maintained.

*Other parks not listed on the table below remain closed. Beaches and beach parks remain closed as well.

* Group exercising, sports and fitness classes in parks are prohibited.

Park/Trail/Nature AreaType StatusHoursStatus of Activities
Blazing Star PreservePreserveOPENSunrise – SunsetTrail open only.  
Boca Isles ParkNeighborhood ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of playgrounds. 
Boca Raton Municipal Golf CourseGolf Course OPENSunrise – SunsetView information regarding tee time reservations, available amenities and more.
Boca Tierra ParkNeighborhood ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks, walking areas, tennis courts (singles play only) and basketball court for limited play open only. No use of playground or picnic areas. 
Countess DeHoernle ParkSpecialty Use ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of athletic fields, restrooms, playground or picnic areas.
El Rio TrailPreserve/Nature TrailOPENSunrise – SunsetMulti-purpose path open only.
Hidden Lakes ParkNeighborhood ParkOPEN8am – SunsetTennis courts (single plays only) open only. No use of playground or picnic area. 
Hillsboro El Rio Park SouthSpecialty Use ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks, walking areas, tennis and pickleball courts (singles play only), basketball court for limited play and canoe/kayak launch open only. No use of restrooms, picnic area, fitness equipment or playground. 
Hughes ParkNeighborhood ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks, walking areas, basketball courts for limited play open only. No use of restrooms, playground or picnic area. 
Lake WymanCommunity ParkOPEN8am – SunsetTrails, sidewalks, tennis court (singles play only), basketball court for limited play open only. No use of athletic fields, restrooms, playground or picnic areas. 
Meadows ParkSpecialty Use ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks, walking areas and tennis courts (singles play only) open only. No use of pool, restrooms, playgrounds or picnic areas. 
Palmetto Dune ParkNeighborhood ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks and walking areas open only.
Patrick A. Lynch/Golden FigNeighborhood ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of playground.
Pine BreezeNeighborhood ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks, walking areas and basketball courts for limited play open only. No use of playground. 
Rutherford ParkSpecialty Use ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of playground or restrooms. 
Sanborn SquareSpecialty Use ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of picnic areas.
Sand Pine ParkSpecialty Use ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks, walking areas, tennis courts (single play only) and basketball court for limited play open only. No use of fields, exercise equipment, restrooms or playground. 
Serenoa GladePreserve/TrailOPENSunrise – SunsetTrails and sidewalks open only.
Silver Palm ParkSpecialty Use ParkOPEN24 hours a daySidewalks, walking areas and boat ramps open only. No use of restrooms or picnic areas.
University WoodlandsCommunity ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks, walking areas, tennis courts (singles play only), basketball courts with limited play open only. No use of athletic fields, restrooms, playground or picnic areas. 
Wildflower ParkSpecialty Use ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks and walking areas only.
Yamato Scrub Natural AreaPreserve/TrailOPENSunrise – SunsetTrails and sidewalks open only.
Yale NewmanNeighborhood ParkOPEN8am – SunsetSidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of playground or picnic area.

