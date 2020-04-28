Boca Raton Parks Open for Passive Recreational Use
Palm Beach County issued an order easing some restrictions for recreation through a phased reopening of parks and other areas to recreate. The order will go into effect on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Within the City of Boca Raton, the following parks, municipal golf and boat ramps will reopen, with some limitations and restrictions.
Residents and visitors should continue to adhere to CDC guidelines including social distancing and use of face coverings when social distancing can not be maintained.
*Other parks not listed on the table below remain closed. Beaches and beach parks remain closed as well.
* Group exercising, sports and fitness classes in parks are prohibited.
|Park/Trail/Nature Area
|Type
|Status
|Hours
|Status of Activities
|Blazing Star Preserve
|Preserve
|OPEN
|Sunrise – Sunset
|Trail open only.
|Boca Isles Park
|Neighborhood Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of playgrounds.
|Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course
|Golf Course
|OPEN
|Sunrise – Sunset
|View information regarding tee time reservations, available amenities and more.
|Boca Tierra Park
|Neighborhood Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks, walking areas, tennis courts (singles play only) and basketball court for limited play open only. No use of playground or picnic areas.
|Countess DeHoernle Park
|Specialty Use Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of athletic fields, restrooms, playground or picnic areas.
|El Rio Trail
|Preserve/Nature Trail
|OPEN
|Sunrise – Sunset
|Multi-purpose path open only.
|Hidden Lakes Park
|Neighborhood Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Tennis courts (single plays only) open only. No use of playground or picnic area.
|Hillsboro El Rio Park South
|Specialty Use Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks, walking areas, tennis and pickleball courts (singles play only), basketball court for limited play and canoe/kayak launch open only. No use of restrooms, picnic area, fitness equipment or playground.
|Hughes Park
|Neighborhood Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks, walking areas, basketball courts for limited play open only. No use of restrooms, playground or picnic area.
|Lake Wyman
|Community Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Trails, sidewalks, tennis court (singles play only), basketball court for limited play open only. No use of athletic fields, restrooms, playground or picnic areas.
|Meadows Park
|Specialty Use Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks, walking areas and tennis courts (singles play only) open only. No use of pool, restrooms, playgrounds or picnic areas.
|Palmetto Dune Park
|Neighborhood Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks and walking areas open only.
|Patrick A. Lynch/Golden Fig
|Neighborhood Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of playground.
|Pine Breeze
|Neighborhood Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks, walking areas and basketball courts for limited play open only. No use of playground.
|Rutherford Park
|Specialty Use Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of playground or restrooms.
|Sanborn Square
|Specialty Use Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of picnic areas.
|Sand Pine Park
|Specialty Use Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks, walking areas, tennis courts (single play only) and basketball court for limited play open only. No use of fields, exercise equipment, restrooms or playground.
|Serenoa Glade
|Preserve/Trail
|OPEN
|Sunrise – Sunset
|Trails and sidewalks open only.
|Silver Palm Park
|Specialty Use Park
|OPEN
|24 hours a day
|Sidewalks, walking areas and boat ramps open only. No use of restrooms or picnic areas.
|University Woodlands
|Community Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks, walking areas, tennis courts (singles play only), basketball courts with limited play open only. No use of athletic fields, restrooms, playground or picnic areas.
|Wildflower Park
|Specialty Use Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks and walking areas only.
|Yamato Scrub Natural Area
|Preserve/Trail
|OPEN
|Sunrise – Sunset
|Trails and sidewalks open only.
|Yale Newman
|Neighborhood Park
|OPEN
|8am – Sunset
|Sidewalks and walking areas open only. No use of playground or picnic area.