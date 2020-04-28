Boca Raton Parks Open for Passive Recreational Use

Palm Beach County issued an order easing some restrictions for recreation through a phased reopening of parks and other areas to recreate. The order will go into effect on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Within the City of Boca Raton, the following parks, municipal golf and boat ramps will reopen, with some limitations and restrictions.

Residents and visitors should continue to adhere to CDC guidelines including social distancing and use of face coverings when social distancing can not be maintained.

*Other parks not listed on the table below remain closed. Beaches and beach parks remain closed as well.

* Group exercising, sports and fitness classes in parks are prohibited.